LG 21:9 UltraWide Personal TV 29UT55

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 21:9 UltraWide Personal TV 29UT55

29UT55

LG 21:9 UltraWide Personal TV 29UT55

Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    29

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    sRGB

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    6bit+FRC(16.7M)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2628(H) mm x 0.2628(V) mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    2560*1080

  • Backlight Type

    250 cd/m2 (Center, 1 point)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • [Jack Location] - Signal Input

    Rear/Side (HDMI 1EA)

  • Composite

    Yes

  • Component

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (HDMI 2EA)

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Others

    USB Media (Music/Picture/Dvix)

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Input

    Rear

  • RCA

    Yes

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Output

    Rear

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • [Jack Location] - Tuner Input

    Rear

  • Others

    Digital tuner input: DTMB

  • PAL Multi

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Internal

  • Audio output

    7W

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Adapter (Desktop Type)

  • Input

    100-240V

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    42W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1.5W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.5W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~90kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56~75kHz

RESOLUTION

  • Analog (PC)

    2560*1080

  • Digital (PC)

    2560*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    2560*1080

  • Component (Video)

    480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Video (Video)

    NTSC, PAL, Secam

CONTROL KEY

  • [Key Location]

    Bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    8 keys

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color (On mode)

    Off

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    Amber

  • LED Color (Standby)

    Red

OSD

  • Country (Language)

    Hong Kong

  • Number of Language

    2 Language(English/ 中文)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • ----- Picture -----

    -----

  • Picture Mode

    TV,AV,Component: Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/Expert2
    HDMI/DP : Custom/Text/Photo/Cinema/Game

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Triple XD engine

    Yes (RF,Component,AV)

  • ARC-PC

    Wide, Original, Cinema1/2, 1:1

  • ARC-Video

    21:9, 16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component Just Scan – DTV, Component (720p↑) Set By Program - DTV, ATV, AV 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV Component Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component

  • DVR / Time Machine

    Ready (External device) / Recording: Yes, Time Shift: Yes

  • ----- Sound -----

    -----

  • Dolby Surround

    MaxxAudio

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

  • ----- General Function -----

    -----

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • EPG

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black Glossy

  • Back Cover Color

    Black Glossy

  • Stand Color

    Black Glossy

  • Base Color

    Black Glossy

  • Base Detchable

    Detachable

  • Tilt

    -5~20 degree

DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    703.0*213.2*414.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    703.0*64.0*328.5

  • Wall Mount

    75*75

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    5.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    5.5

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD(PC OS)

    Yes 1ea : Owners Manual 1ea : Screen split, Auto resolution (OS:Windows), Screen split (OS:Mac)

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

