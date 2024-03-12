We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 21:9 UltraWide Personal TV 29UT55
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
29
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
sRGB
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
6bit+FRC(16.7M)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2628(H) mm x 0.2628(V) mm
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
2560*1080
-
Backlight Type
250 cd/m2 (Center, 1 point)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Rear/Side (HDMI 1EA)
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (HDMI 2EA)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Others
USB Media (Music/Picture/Dvix)
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Input
Rear
-
RCA
Yes
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Output
Rear
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
[Jack Location] - Tuner Input
Rear
-
Others
Digital tuner input: DTMB
-
PAL Multi
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Type
Internal
-
Audio output
7W
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adapter (Desktop Type)
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
42W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.5W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75kHz
RESOLUTION
-
Analog (PC)
2560*1080
-
Digital (PC)
2560*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
2560*1080
-
Component (Video)
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video (Video)
NTSC, PAL, Secam
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
8 keys
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color (On mode)
Off
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
Amber
-
LED Color (Standby)
Red
OSD
-
Country (Language)
Hong Kong
-
Number of Language
2 Language(English/ 中文)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
----- Picture -----
-----
-
Picture Mode
TV,AV,Component: Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/Expert2
HDMI/DP : Custom/Text/Photo/Cinema/Game
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Triple XD engine
Yes (RF,Component,AV)
-
ARC-PC
Wide, Original, Cinema1/2, 1:1
-
ARC-Video
21:9, 16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component Just Scan – DTV, Component (720p↑) Set By Program - DTV, ATV, AV 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV Component Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component
-
DVR / Time Machine
Ready (External device) / Recording: Yes, Time Shift: Yes
-
----- Sound -----
-----
-
Dolby Surround
MaxxAudio
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
----- General Function -----
-----
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
EPG
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Glossy
-
Back Cover Color
Black Glossy
-
Stand Color
Black Glossy
-
Base Color
Black Glossy
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
-
Tilt
-5~20 degree
DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
703.0*213.2*414.2
-
Set (without Stand)
703.0*64.0*328.5
-
Wall Mount
75*75
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.9
-
Set (without Stand)
5.5
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
S/W Install CD(PC OS)
Yes 1ea : Owners Manual 1ea : Screen split, Auto resolution (OS:Windows), Screen split (OS:Mac)
-
Remote Controller
Yes
