LG 21:9 UltraWide 34UM95
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
34
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
sRGB 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bit+FRC 1.07B colors
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2325
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
320 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Rear/Side
-
HDMI
2
-
Display Port
1
-
Thunderbolt
2
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Output
Rear
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Type
2ch (L/R)
-
Audio output
Speaker 7W*2
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
80W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.5W
FREQUENCY
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
30~90kHz
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
56~61Hz
-
V-Frequency (DisplayPort)
30~90kHz
-
H-Frequency (DisplayPort)
56~61Hz
-
V-Frequency (Thunderbolt)
30~90kHz
-
H-Frequency (Thunderbolt)
56~61Hz
RESOLUTION
-
DP (PC)
3440*1440
-
Thunderbolt (PC)
3440*1440
-
HDMI (Video)
3440*1440
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color (On mode)
White
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
White (Blinking)
OSD
-
Country (Language)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (brazil)
-
Number of Language
16
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
USB_Up
1
-
USB port
3
-
f-Engine
No
-
ARC-PC
Yes
-
ARC-Video
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Sound
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
Factory Calibration
Yes
-
Other1
True color Finder(S/W)
-
Other2
Screen Split (S/W)
-
Other3
Super Energy Saving
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Cr Plating
-
Back Cover Color
Silver spray
-
Stand Color
Transparent body
-
Base Color
Silver spray
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
-
Tilt
5º-15º
DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
829.9*172.9*468.9
-
Set (without Stand)
829.9*82.9*379.8
-
Wall Mount
VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
7.7
-
Set (without Stand)
6.7
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
-
Windows 8
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
S/W Install CD(PC OS)
Screen Split, True Color Finder
