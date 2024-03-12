27" IPS Monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
BASIC
-
Size (Inch)
27"
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1976)
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 X 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m2 (Typ)
200 cd/m2 (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1(Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5000000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
USB Down Stream
2 (USB 2.0)
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (1.4)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Dual Control
Yes
-
Off Timer
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
- H-Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz
-
- V-Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
- H-Frequency(DVI-D)
30 ~ 83kHz
-
- V-Frequency(DVI-D)
56 ~ 75Hz
-
HDMI
Yes
-
- H-Frequency(HDMI)
30 ~ 83kHz
-
- V-Frequency(HDMI)
PC: 56 ~ 75Hz, AV: 50 ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
- H-Frequency(DisplayPort)
30 ~ 83kHz
-
- V-Frequency(DisplayPort)
56~75Hz
-
Headphone Out
Yes
RESOLUTION - SIGNAL INPUT
-
HDMI
1920 x 1080
-
DisplayPort
1920 x 1080
-
DVI-D
1920 x 1080
-
D-Sub
1920 x 1080
SPEAKER
-
Type
2ch stereo
-
Audio output
1.2W x 2
DESIGN - COLOR
-
Frame
Black (Texture)
-
Back Cover
Black (Texture)
-
Stand
Black (Texture)
-
Base
Black (Texture)
DESIGN - STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5º ~ 35º
-
Height Adjustable Stand
Max. 130mm
-
Swivel (L/R)
±180°
-
Pivot (Vertical)
Yes (Bi-directional, 90º)
LANGUAGE
-
OSD Language
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Type
Tact
POWER
-
Type
Built-in
-
Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(EPA Typ.)
17.1W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
STANDARD
-
TCO (Ver.)
Yes (7.0)
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B
Yes
-
CE
Yes
-
EPA
Yes (7.0)
-
ISO 9241-307
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold,US/DG)
-
Windows
Win10
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
PVC-Free
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
622.2 x 240 x 401.6
-
Set (without Stand)
622.2 x 58.4 x 371.5
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
7.2
-
Set (without Stand)
5.1
ACCESSORY
-
Standard Accessory
Power Cord, Manual, Driver
Buy Directly
27BK550Y-B
27" IPS Monitor