  • Free gift: Dermathera protection case, The history of Whoo Intensive Nutritive Eye Cream Set (Valued $1,363), Lavida Calming Gel (Valued $290)and The history of Whoo Facial Foam Cleanser 180ml (Valued $270)
    Protection case, Essence Set and Foam Cleanser will be delivered separately. No additional registration required with purchasing at LG.com online shop, we will contact you within one month on delivery details.

LG Pra.L Core Package

BLQ1.CHKPTO2

LG Pra.L Core Package

2
Angled view of LG Pra.L WashPop BCP2A

BCP2A

LG Pra.L WashPop BCP2A
Angle view of LG Pra.L Dermathera BLQ1

BLQ1

LG Pra.L Dermathera BLQ1

This is the image of the Dermathera product.

*Emblem Acquisition

-Powder Room : Issued based on a subjective product evaluation targeting 30 members of the online community Powder Room's experience team, where products were provided by LG Electronics (2023).

-Encouragement Award at the 2023 Korea Brand Awards.

-The emblems were acquired in Korea.

The beginning of easy home care, Dermathera

This is an image showing the front of the product.

Immediate anti-sagging effect

It is an image showing the side of the product.

Accurate energy delivery

This is the image of the product on the cradle.

UV sterilization

This is an image using the product.

Ergonomic design

WashPop is with a stream of water.

WashPop, washes away even deep-seated waste

As WashPop passes on the sand, there is a sky on the clean floor.

Deep cleansing function

Three WashPops are shown side by side and front.

Effective design

The woman with the WashPop is smiling, and there are drops of water around.

Safety

A woman is holding a WashPop close to her face.

Ease of use

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

All Spec

FUNCTION

Purpose of use

Facial Cleanser

Main function

Deep cleansing (pore care and exfoliation), delicate care (blackhead care, water droplet design).

Mode Operation time

Daily ultrasound cleansing (1 time use per day) / 70 seconds

BATTERY

Charging time (hrs)

3

Battery spec

Li-ion, 700mA

Battery usage time

2.5 months of use (based on using once a day at level 3)

EFFICACY

Clinical test result

Compared to hand washing, 2 times pore reduction , 2.1 times more exfoliation, 1.7 times blackhead improvement, 1.9 times more makeup removal, 1.2 times more fine dust removal

GENERAL

Model name

BCP2A

Rated voltage

3.7V, 2A

SAFETY FEATURE

Material

Silicone brush: FDA certified silicone
Ultrasound head: Safe for skin contact, durable SUS316L that does not rust even when it comes into contact with water.

Waterproof rating

IPX7 (based on the international standard IEC 60529)

SPEC

Color

Coconut white

Cradle Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

66 X 42 X 46

Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

72 x 79 x 41

Net Weight (g)

154

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

All Spec

FUNCTION

Purpose of use

Facial Line Care Device

Cartridge use time

300 shots per use / total 30,000 shots (Dots per shot : 15)

Main function

HIFU

Mode Operation time

5 levels

BATTERY

Charging time (hrs)

4

Battery spec

Li-ion 3,000 mAh(3.7 V)

Battery usage time

4

DISPLAY

Type

OLED (MONO)

Size (inch)

1.3

EFFICACY

Clinical test result

Skin tightening effect on Forehead 29.8%, Cheek 10.2% and Under chin 34.8%. Skin sagging improvement on Neck 15.4%, Facial line (skin tightening) 7.6% and angle 3.8%.

Clinical test condition

Used with LAVIDA Calming Care Gel / Improvement rate before and after device use / 2022.6.22~8.12 / 25 adult women (12 with sensitive skin, 13 with non-sensitive skin) used once a week for 4 weeks / P&K Skin Clinical R&D Center

Remark

This device is a skin beauty device and does not qualify as a medical device.

GENERAL

Model name

BLQ1

Rated voltage

5V, 2A

SAFETY FEATURE

Material

Head: Medical grade SUS316L standard compliant material, PI film material, SGS allergy test completed for the appearance material that touches the skin.

SPEC

Color

White

Cradle Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

50.8 X 56.2 X 235.7

Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

36 X 40 X 200

Net Weight (g)

280

Product head size (mm)

39.5 X 15.8

UV FUNCTION

Operation time (sec)

158

UV function

YES

Buy Directly

BLQ1.CHKPTO2

LG Pra.L Core Package