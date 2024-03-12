We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
-
Free gift: Lavida Calming Gel (Valued $290), Dermathera protection case and The history of Whoo E-coupon (Valued $1000).
Dermathera protection case and The history of Whoo E-coupon will be delivered separately. No additional registration required with purchasing at LG.com online shop, we will contact you within one month on delivery details.
LG Pra.L Dermathera and Cartridge Package
LG Pra.L Dermathera and Cartridge Package
*Emblem Acquisition
-Powder Room : Issued based on a subjective product evaluation targeting 30 members of the online community Powder Room's experience team, where products were provided by LG Electronics (2023).
-Encouragement Award at the 2023 Korea Brand Awards.
-The emblems were acquired in Korea.
The beginning of easy home care, Dermathera
Immediate anti-sagging effect
Accurate energy delivery
UV sterilization
Ergonomic design
-
LG Pra.L Dermathera Cartridge BARQ1
-
LG Pra.L Dermathera BLQ1
All Spec
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
FUNCTION
-
Purpose of use
-
Facial Line Care Device
-
Cartridge use time
-
300 shots per use / total 30,000 shots (Dots per shot : 15)
-
Main function
-
HIFU
-
Mode Operation time
-
5 levels
BATTERY
-
Charging time (hrs)
-
4
-
Battery spec
-
Li-ion 3,000 mAh(3.7 V)
-
Battery usage time
-
4
DISPLAY
-
Type
-
OLED (MONO)
-
Size (inch)
-
1.3
EFFICACY
-
Clinical test result
-
Skin tightening effect on Forehead 29.8%, Cheek 10.2% and Under chin 34.8%. Skin sagging improvement on Neck 15.4%, Facial line (skin tightening) 7.6% and angle 3.8%.
-
Clinical test condition
-
Used with LAVIDA Calming Care Gel / Improvement rate before and after device use / 2022.6.22~8.12 / 25 adult women (12 with sensitive skin, 13 with non-sensitive skin) used once a week for 4 weeks / P&K Skin Clinical R&D Center
-
Remark
-
This device is a skin beauty device and does not qualify as a medical device.
GENERAL
-
Model name
-
BLQ1
-
Rated voltage
-
5V, 2A
SAFETY FEATURE
-
Material
-
Head: Medical grade SUS316L standard compliant material, PI film material, SGS allergy test completed for the appearance material that touches the skin.
SPEC
-
Color
-
White
-
Cradle Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
-
50.8 X 56.2 X 235.7
-
Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
-
36 X 40 X 200
-
Net Weight (g)
-
280
-
Product head size (mm)
-
39.5 X 15.8
UV FUNCTION
-
Operation time (sec)
-
158
-
UV function
-
YES
-
-
