  • Free gift: The history of Whoo First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence Special Set (Valued $1,208), Lavida Calming Gel (Valued $290) and The history of Whoo Facial Foam Cleanser 180ml (Valued $270)
    Essence Set and Foam Cleanser will be delivered separately. No additional registration required with purchasing at LG.com online shop, we will contact you within one month on delivery details.

LG Pra.L Glow Up Package

BLP1.AHKPTO1

LG Pra.L Glow Up Package

2
Angled view of LG Pra.L WashPop BCP2A

BCP2A

LG Pra.L WashPop BCP2A
Angle view of LG Pra.L Intensive Multicare BLP1

BLP1

LG Pra.L Intensive Multicare BLP1

Intensive Multicare product is placed in a virtual space.

Filling the skin firmly, Intensive Multicare

Red light and blue light are coming out of the two Intensive Multicare products, respectively.

5in1 elasticity concentrated solution

One Intensive Multicare product is partially enlarged through three magnifiers.

Three customized care modes

An angle of 110 degrees is shown with the hand holding the Intensive Multicare.

Convenient design

WashPop is with a stream of water.

WashPop, washes away even deep-seated waste

As WashPop passes on the sand, there is a sky on the clean floor.

Deep cleansing function

Three WashPops are shown side by side and front.

Effective design

The woman with the WashPop is smiling, and there are drops of water around.

Safety

A woman is holding a WashPop close to her face.

Ease of use

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

All Spec

FUNCTION

Purpose of use

Facial Cleanser

Main function

Deep cleansing (pore care and exfoliation), delicate care (blackhead care, water droplet design).

Mode Operation time

Daily ultrasound cleansing (1 time use per day) / 70 seconds

BATTERY

Charging time (hrs)

3

Battery spec

Li-ion, 700mA

Battery usage time

2.5 months of use (based on using once a day at level 3)

EFFICACY

Clinical test result

Compared to hand washing, 2 times pore reduction , 2.1 times more exfoliation, 1.7 times blackhead improvement, 1.9 times more makeup removal, 1.2 times more fine dust removal

GENERAL

Model name

BCP2A

Rated voltage

3.7V, 2A

SAFETY FEATURE

Material

Silicone brush: FDA certified silicone
Ultrasound head: Safe for skin contact, durable SUS316L that does not rust even when it comes into contact with water.

Waterproof rating

IPX7 (based on the international standard IEC 60529)

SPEC

Color

Coconut white

Cradle Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

66 X 42 X 46

Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

72 x 79 x 41

Net Weight (g)

154

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

All Spec

FUNCTION

Purpose of use

Elasticity Care Device

Main function

Intensive Care (Elasticity focused management from inside to outside of the skin for forehead, cheek, and chin areas), Eye Care (Close management for narrow and curved eye/mouth areas), Cooling Care (Pore care, makeup preparation, skin calming after going out)

Mode Operation time

Intensive Care: 3 times a week, 3 levels, 6 minutes, Heat on/off
Eye Care: 3 times a week, 3 levels, 3 minutes
Cooling Care: Once a day, 3 levels, 3 minutes

BATTERY

Charging time (hrs)

3

Battery spec

Li-ion, 3,000 mAh

Battery usage time

4 times (based on using Intensive Care 3 times a week, Eye Care 3 times a week, and Cooling Care once a day)
※10 times based on using Intensive Care mode alone once a day

EFFICACY

Clinical test result

Intensive Care: Compared to hand care, elasticity (cheek) improved 2.2 times, volume (cheek) improved 2.5 times
Eye Care: Compared to before use, under-eye elasticity improved by 16.1%, wrinkle area elasticity improved by 24.6%, under-eye bags improved by 27.6%, dark circles improved by 7.5%

Clinical test condition

Intensive Care: Used with LAVIDA Vita 35 Serum / Improvement rate compared to hand use / 2021.4.26~7.21 / 21 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.
Eye Care: Human application test results: Used with LAVIDA Vita 35 Serum / Improvement rate before and after use / 2021.5.3~7.30 / 23 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.
Cooling Care: Human application test results: Used with LAVIDA Calming Care Gel / Improvement rate before and after use / 2021.5.3~7.30 / 23 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.

Remark

This device is a skin beauty device and does not qualify as a medical device.

GENERAL

Model name

BLP1

Rated voltage

5V, 2A

SAFETY FEATURE

Material

Head: Durable, rust-resistant material that meets the ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) standard for medical use SUS316L, SGS allergy test completed for product appearance material.

Safety certification

Passed International Standard IEC62471 / July 29, 2021 / Intertek-C&E Korea

Safety sensor

Operates when both skin contact electrode and head are in contact: Intensive Care mode
Operates upon skin contact: Eye Care mode.

Temperature detection sensor

Based on Intensive Care mode: Heat is emitted through the ventilation holes, and the power automatically turns off when the head part heats up to 41°C or more.

SPEC

Color

Platinum white

Cradle Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

115.8 x 148.5 x 113

Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

42.3 x 215 x 33.6

Net Weight (g)

375

Product head size (mm)

Φ52

