LG CineBeam Q stand

LG CineBeam Q stand

CQS710PB
()
  • front view of the stand with cinebeam q
  • +30 degree left side view of the stand
  • front view of the stand
  • rear view of the stand
  • +30 degree right side view of the stand
  • front view of the stand with power cord
  • +30 degree right side view of the stand with power cord
  • right side view of the stand with power cord
  • +30 angle right side view of the stand with power cord
front view of the stand with cinebeam q
+30 degree left side view of the stand
front view of the stand
rear view of the stand
+30 degree right side view of the stand
front view of the stand with power cord
+30 degree right side view of the stand with power cord
right side view of the stand with power cord
+30 angle right side view of the stand with power cord

Key Features

  • Designed for CineBeam Q 
  • Slim design
  • Simple sliding assembly

LG CineBeam Q stand

CineBeam Q stand CQS710PB displayed images at living room.

Slim and sleek design

Style fits CineBeam Q

The CineBeam Q stand, Its fabulous design matches the CineBeam Q in design also creates a cinematic ambiance in any suitable space. From now, you can explore various ways to live your life like move-like with CineBeam Q stand.

CineBeam Q stand CQS710PB displayed images at bedroom.

Slim and sleek design

Style fits CineBeam Q

The CineBeam Q stand, Its fabulous design matches the CineBeam Q in design also creates a cinematic ambiance in any suitable space. From now, you can explore various ways to live your life like move-like with CineBeam Q stand.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*CineBeam Q is not included in the package and can be purchased separately.

The finest stand for CineBeam Q

Fits any where in any angle

Take CineBeam Q anywhere with a CineBeam Q stand. Our stand is designed for better use of CineBeam Q with sturdy stability and easy sliding installation. Share your precious moments together with CineBeam Q.

Usage images of CQS710PB, people watching videos in different place and angle with CQS710PB.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*CineBeam Q is not included in the package and can be purchased separately.

Easy to assemble

Ready, steady and go

The CineBeam Q stand features an easy sliding assembly method that helps you quickly enjoy your favorite content in any place you want. It also has a cable holder, allowing you to neatly organize messy cables.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*CineBeam Q is not included in the package and can be purchased separately.

Print

All Spec

WEIGHT

  • Product

    3.2kg

  • with Packaging

    3.7kg

DIMENSIONS

  • Product (w x h x d)

    300 x 635.5 x 300mm

  • with Packaging (w x h x d)

    374 x 429 x 81mm

ETC

  • Compatible model

    HU710PB

  • Adjustible/Not

    Yes

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Model

    CQS710PB

  • Color

    Gray

