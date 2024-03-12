LG Online Shop 11.11 Promotion

1) eVoucher will be sent to eligible customer email within 30 days.

2) LG Electronics HK Limited reserves the right of doing the below anytime, when necessary, regardless

of whether it has made notification or provided relevant reasons:

- Make revision, cancellations or supplements to the promotion or the Terms and Conditions;

- Exchange or replace the offer with items of similar value; and / or

- Cancel, terminate or suspend the promotion

3) Any cases of suspected or verified fraud and/or misuse related to the participation of the promotion and/or redemption of the promotional offer may cause immediate cancellation and/or suspension of the promotional offer entitlement of customers.

4) The effective promotion period will be based on the latest version.

5) The offers are only applicable at LG online shop in Hong Kong.

6) LG Electronics HK Ltd. reserves the right of final decision on the relevant details of the promotion, which is subject to change without prior notice.

7) The Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the Law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region .

All disputes arising out of or in connection to the Terms and Conditions shall be resolved by Hong Kong Courts.

8) Should there be any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall prevail.



Last Update: 11 Nov, 2022