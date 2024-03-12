About Cookies on This Site

LG Online Shop 11.11 Promotion

01/11/2022 ~ 30/11/2022

1111-promotion-1600x600-en

Home Appliance

11% off Discount

Promotion Period: 1 – 11 November 2022

647L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator S651MC78A

Special Price: $20,452
Original Price: $22,980

BUY NOW PRODUCT DETAILS

LG Vivace AI Combo Washing Machine FV9A90W2

Special Price: $6,577
Original Price: $7,390

BUY NOW PRODUCT DETAILS

458L InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator F521MC78

Special Price: $16,002
Original Price: $17,980

BUY NOW PRODUCT DETAILS

LG Vivace AI Washing Machine FV7S90V2

Special Price: $5,509
Original Price: $6,190

BUY NOW PRODUCT DETAILS

LG All-in-One Tower™ A9T-Ultra

Special Price: $8,259
Original Price: $9,280

Buy Now Product Details
Home Appliance

11.11 Flash Sale

Promotion Period: 11 November 2022 (Limited Quota. First come, First Served)

LG Styler (Snow White Only)

11.11 Special Deal: $9,999
Original Price: $15,980

BUY NOW PRODUCT DETAILS

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan

11.11 Special Deal: $4,999
Original Price: $6,580

BUY NOW PRODUCT DETAILS
Home Appliance

1 + 1 Bundle Offer

Promotion Period: 12 - 30 November 2022

LG Styler (Snow White) + LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan

1+1 Bundle Price: $15,999
Plus HK$2,000 Supermarket eVouchers1
Original Price: $22,560

BUY NOW

LG Styler (Snow White) + A9N Vacuum Cleaner (Iron Grey / Vintage Wine)

1+1 Bundle Price: $14,999
Plus HK$1,000 Supermarket eVouchers1
Original Price: $20,970

BUY NOW
Product

Monitor & Projector Limited Offer

Promotion Period: 1 - 11 November 2022

One:Quick Flex with Movable Stand

Special Price: $24,360
Original Price: $34,800

BUY NOW PRODUCT DETAILS

LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI

Special Price: $41,980
Original Price: $59,980

BUY NOW PRODUCT DETAILS

38'' 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS Curved Monitor 38WN95C-W

Special Price: $10,990
Original Price: $12,990

BUY NOW PRODUCT DETAILS

49'' 32:9 UltraWide™ Dual QHD Nano IPS™ Curved Monitor 49WQ95C-W

Special Price: $12,990
Original Price: $13,950

BUY NOW PRODUCT DETAILS
Home Entertainment

TV & Audio Limited Offers

Promotion Period: 1 - 11 November 2022

55'' LG UHD 4K TV55UQ8100PCB

Special Price: $6,580
Original Price: $8,680

BUY NOW PRODUCT DETAILS

43'' AI ThinQ LG UHD 4K TV43UP7800PCB

Special Price: $4,280
Original Price: $5,780

BUY NOW PRODUCT DETAILS

5.1.2 Channel High Res Audio Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos® SN10Y

Special Price: $5,480
Original Price: $7,680

BUY NOW PRODUCT DETAILS

3.2.1 Channel Eclair Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos® QP5

Special Price: $2,990
Original Price: $5,990

BUY NOW PRODUCT DETAILS
Terms and Conditions

1) eVoucher will be sent to eligible customer email within 30 days.
2) LG Electronics HK Limited reserves the right of doing the below anytime, when necessary, regardless
of whether it has made notification or provided relevant reasons:
- Make revision, cancellations or supplements to the promotion or the Terms and Conditions;
- Exchange or replace the offer with items of similar value; and / or
- Cancel, terminate or suspend the promotion
3) Any cases of suspected or verified fraud and/or misuse related to the participation of the promotion and/or redemption of the promotional offer may cause immediate cancellation and/or suspension of the promotional offer entitlement of customers.
4) The effective promotion period will be based on the latest version.
5) The offers are only applicable at LG online shop in Hong Kong.
6) LG Electronics HK Ltd. reserves the right of final decision on the relevant details of the promotion, which is subject to change without prior notice.
7) The Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the Law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region .
All disputes arising out of or in connection to the Terms and Conditions shall be resolved by Hong Kong Courts.
8) Should there be any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall prevail.

Last Update: 11 Nov, 2022