6.18 Special Offer

17/06/2025 - 19/06/2025

From 17 to 19 June, Storewide $218 OFF over $4,000 / $618 OFF over $10,000 / $1,018 OFF over $15,000

Highlight Product as Below :

TV

 

Refrigerator

  • 335L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor & DoorCooling+ B333G13

 

Washer

  • LG Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins) F-C1208V4W 

 

Vacuum Cleaner

  • LG CordZero™ A9N (Fantasy Silver) A9N-LITE
  • LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Made in Korea, Calming Beige) A9X-AUTO

 

AeroFurniture

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Cream Lemon) AF20LEMON

 

AeroTower

  • AeroTower Hit Air Purifying Fan with Heat (Nature Clay Brown) FH15GPNJ1
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Green) FH15GPG

 

Monitor

  • 31.5" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS 32SR50F-W
  • 31.5” 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS 32U731SA-W

 

Projector

  • LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote PF510Q

 

Speakers

  • XBOOM 360 XO2T Portable Bluetooth Speakers (Charcoal Black) XO2TBK
  • LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am GRAB

 

Beauty Products

  • LG Pra.L Dermathera BLQ1
  • LG Pra.L Skinbooster BBS1

 

*Storewide offer exclude the accessories, 2025 TV and projector - HU710PB

