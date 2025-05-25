We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.18 Special Offer
17/06/2025 - 19/06/2025
From 17 to 19 June, Storewide $218 OFF over $4,000 / $618 OFF over $10,000 / $1,018 OFF over $15,000
Highlight Product as Below :
TV
- 55 Inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024 OLED55G4PCA
- 55 Inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV 2024 55QNED80TCA
- 65 Inch LG UHD AI UT90 4K Smart TV 2024 65UT9050PCB
- 55 Inch LG UHD AI UT90 4K Smart TV 2024 55UT9050PCB
- 43 Inch LG UHD AI UT90 4K Smart TV 2024 43UT9050PCB
Refrigerator
- 335L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor & DoorCooling+ B333G13
Washer
- LG Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins) F-C1208V4W
Vacuum Cleaner
- LG CordZero™ A9N (Fantasy Silver) A9N-LITE
- LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Made in Korea, Calming Beige) A9X-AUTO
AeroFurniture
- LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Cream Lemon) AF20LEMON
AeroTower
- AeroTower Hit Air Purifying Fan with Heat (Nature Clay Brown) FH15GPNJ1
- LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Green) FH15GPG
Monitor
- 31.5" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS 32SR50F-W
- 31.5” 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS 32U731SA-W
Projector
- LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote PF510Q
Speakers
- XBOOM 360 XO2T Portable Bluetooth Speakers (Charcoal Black) XO2TBK
- LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am GRAB
Beauty Products
*Storewide offer exclude the accessories, 2025 TV and projector - HU710PB
