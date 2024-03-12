Terms and Conditions:



1. The registration period is only valid between 14 and 26 July 2022, and in a first come first served basis.

2. Selected participants will be contacted through email or SMS on or before 3 August 2022. Details and terms of the trial program will be given by that time.

3. Participants will start the LG AeroTower product trial in the assigned date in August, The trial program will last for 1 month.

4. Upon the trial, participants need to complete an online survey about product reviews, features and users satisfaction.

5. Upon survey completion, participants can enjoy a special offer on purchasing the LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan (the same one as he/she has for the trial program), and a friend’s referral code with discount on purchasing the LG AeroTower.

6. During the trial period, the ownership of the product still belongs to LG Hong Kong. If there is any malicious damage, LGEHK reserves the right to pursue.

7. If LGEHK fails to contact the selected participants due to invalid email address or phone number provided by the registrants during registration, the registration will be cancelled at LGEHK’s sole discretion without prior notice.

8. LGEHK reserves the right of doing the below anytime, when necessary, regardless of whether it has made notification or provided relevant reasons:

- Make revisions, cancellations or supplements to the program or the Terms and Conditions;

- Cancel, terminate or suspend the program

9. LGEHK shall not be responsible for personal injury, death, loss, damage or responsibility caused by the program (whether it is caused directly, indirectly or by other reasons) including, but not limited to, loss, damage or responsibility caused by loss in revenue, profit or reputation, any mistakes in opportunity calculation, any improper operation of a computer, communication or devices, any insufficiency or defects in the service provided by third party, or any loss of notification due to postage errors, regardless of whether LGEHK has been notified of the possibility of such loss, damage or responsibility.

10. Any cases of suspected or verified fraud and/or misuse related to the participation of the program may cause immediate cancellation and/or suspension of the qualifications or special offer entitlement of clients.

11. In case of disputes, LGEHK shall have absolute and final discretion, which shall be fully agreed and followed by all participants.

12. The personal data provided by the clients shall be kept confidential.

13. The Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the Law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. All disputes arising out of or in connection to the Terms and Conditions shall be resolved by Hong Kong Courts.

14. Should there be any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall prevail.