[Shop Offer]
PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan &
50% off Filter Bundle Offer

01/11/2024 ~ 14/11/2024

 50% off on related filter when buy below  AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan models (Select  "Add-on Bundle" item before check-out on Product Purchase Page) :

    ModelFilter
    LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Clay Brown)
    FH15GPN    		LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan 3-in-1 HEPA Filter
    ADQ75801741
    LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige)
    FH15GPB    		LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan 3-in-1 HEPA Filter
    ADQ75801741
    LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan - Heating
    FH15GPCJ0    		LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan 3-in-1 HEPA Filter
    ADQ75801741

    *Discounts will only be applicable to order with 1 x AeroTower 3-in-1 and 1 x Filter. Place another order if you need more quantity with discounts.

