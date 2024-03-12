We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Shop Offer]
PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan &
50% off Filter Bundle Offer
01/11/2024 ~ 14/11/2024
50% off on related filter when buy below AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan models (Select "Add-on Bundle" item before check-out on Product Purchase Page) :
|Model
|Filter
|LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Clay Brown)
FH15GPN
|LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan 3-in-1 HEPA Filter
ADQ75801741
|LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige)
FH15GPB
|LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan 3-in-1 HEPA Filter
ADQ75801741
|LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan - Heating
FH15GPCJ0
|LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan 3-in-1 HEPA Filter
ADQ75801741
*Discounts will only be applicable to order with 1 x AeroTower 3-in-1 and 1 x Filter. Place another order if you need more quantity with discounts.
Successfully added to your cart
The restocking notification has already been updated.