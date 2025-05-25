1. After customers purchase the captioned Premium Service from the online store, customer service representative of LG Electronics HK Limited (“LGEHK” or “LG Hong Kong” or the “Company”) will send you a confirmation email within around one to two working days.

2. The Premium Service is only applicable to genuine Hong Kong products. If the product is found to be modified in an unauthorized manner, LGEHK will not provide the Premium Service (subject to the final decision of LG Hong Kong) and the Premium Service fee purchased will not be refunded. If you have any questions, please call the customer service hotline (+852 3543-7777) of LG Hong Kong before purchasing.

3. Maintenance service

- For the terms and conditions of the warranty service included in the Premium Service, please refer to the following website, but the actual warranty period is subject to the confirmation email issued by LG Hong Kong: -

https://www.lg.com/hk_en/support/warranty-terms/

- If the customer's product is beyond the scope of the terms and conditions of the warranty service, the Company may still provide the customer with a repair quotation or refuse to provide repair services according to different circumstances.

4. Cleaning services

- For the terms and conditions of the cleaning service included in the Premium Service, please refer to the following website: -

https://www.lg.com/hk_en/promotions/air-conditioner-term-conditions/

- The cleaning service included in the Premium Service will only be provided for the product registered at the time of purchase, and such service cannot be transferred to any other products/customers.

- The cleaning service included in the premium service is provided once every 365 days for the customers, starting from the date registered at the time of purchase.

- If the customer requests to have earlier cleaning service or postpone the cleaning service, the Company may approve/ otherwise tackle such cases according to different circumstances.

5. The Premium Service is only applicable within the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, excluding restricted areas / outlying islands / remote areas (the actual non-applicable areas are subject of the final decision of LG Hong Kong). Please be aware of the address before purchasing the premium service. The Premium Service will not be refunded after purchase.

6. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, LGEHK shall not be responsible for any personal injury, death, loss, damage or responsibility caused by the Premium Service (whether it is caused directly, indirectly or by other reasons), including but not limited to any loss, damage or responsibility caused by loss in revenue, profit or reputation, any mistakes in opportunity calculation, any improper operation of computer, communication or devices, any insufficiency or defects in the service provided by third party, or any loss of notification due to postage errors, regardless of whether LGEHK has been notified of the possibility of such loss, damage or responsibility.

7. LGEHK reserves the right to make revisions, cancellations or supplements on the Terms and Conditions without further notice.

8. In case of any disputes related to the Premium Service, LGEHK shall have absolute and final discretion, of which the same shall be fully agreed and abided by the customers.

9. LGEHK will comply with the requirements of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (“the Ordinance”) and the following LGEHK Privacy Policy (which may be revised from time to time) when handling personal data:-

https://www.lg.com/hk_en/privacy/#tabs-privacy-policy

10. The Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the law of Hong Kong. All disputes arising out of or in connection to the Terms and Conditions shall be resolved by Hong Kong Courts.

11. Should there be any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall prevail.