PuriCare Air Care Special Offer

Online Exclusive | 13/11/2024 - 21/11/2024

PuriCare Air Care
Autumn Special Offer
Extra 10% Off

Selected AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan and 360 Air Purifier

can enjoy extra 10% off !

The below of selected items can enjoy extra 10% off

AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige) FH15GPB
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Clay Brown) FH15GPN
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan - Heating FH15GPCJ0
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Green) FH15GPG

360° Air Purifier

  • LG PuriCare™ 360° Hit Air Purifier AS60GHWG0
  • LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (Pet Mode with Clean Booster) AS65GDST0
  • LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier (H13 HEPA, with Clean Booster) AS65GDWH0
  • LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier Dual version (H13 HEPA, with Clean Booster) AS10GDWH0
