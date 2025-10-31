About Cookies on This Site

[Shop Offer] LG Anniversary Offer

13/01/2026 ~ 20/01/2026

From Jan 13 to 20 , enjoy the multiple offers for Anniversary Offer:


1️⃣ Member Excluisve Offer - Storewide enjoy extra 3% off


2️⃣ Member Exclusive Package Deal - Buy 2 pcs total 8% off , 3 pcs total 11% off

 

3️⃣ Big Appliances Offer - Buy any 75" or above TV, refrigerator, or laundry products, and enjoy $1,000 discounts for order over $20,000
*Enjoy free installation, free built-under for washing machine^, free door change for Side by Side Refrigerator & free same-day disposal for above products


4️⃣ Anniversary Flash Sale - Selected Models Total 11% off


TV

Soundbar

WashTower

  • Objet Collection | 14 KG 1400rpm WashTower™ WT1410NHB

Washing Machine

  • 7kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS70W2G

Styler

  • LG Styler Mirror Black (Built-in HandySteamer™) SC5GMR80H
  • LG Styler Objet Collection Mist Beige (3 Clothes) S3BNF
  • LG Styler Mirror Black (3 Clothes) S3MFC

Refrigerator

  • 442L InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator F554GBBV3B
  • 349L InstaView™ Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M344GBEVKC
  • 344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M333PY13

Vacumm Cleaner

  • LG CordZero™ A9N (Fantasy Silver) A9N-LITE
  • LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Calming Green) A9X-STEAM
  • LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9X-AUTO
  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KULTIMAT2 (Full Black) A9KULTIMAT2
  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KMAXPLUS (Iron Grey) A9KMAXPLUS
  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KCOREPLUS (Iron Grey) A9KCOREPLUS

Air Purifier

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster (Pet Version) AS55GGSY0
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier AF25CATM

AeroTower

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan FS15GPBK0

Dehumidifier

  • 26L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier DD14GMWE0

Monitor

  • 32" UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED Gaming Monitor 32GX850A-B
  • 38" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Curved monitor 38WR85QC-W

Projector

  • LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote PF510Q

*Cannot use with other coupons & promotions. Storewide Offer not applicable to Weekly Flash Sale models, 86" or above TV, 27" or below FHD Monitor, 27 and 39" or above OLED Gaming Monitor, and Cinebeam Q / S Projector. Quota is limited, first come first served
^Please add the service under "Additional Services" section and it will waive the service fee on shopping cart automatically

Return to promotion