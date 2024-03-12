We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Shop Offer] Summer Vacation Flash Sale
22/07/2024 ~ 29/07/2024
[ Up to 13% off ] StanbyME series & XBOOM 360 Portable Speaker Flash Sale
- LG StanbyME Rollable Touch Screen 27ART10CKPL - $7,980 (Original $8,980)
- LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S - $1,380 (Original $1,590)
- XBOOM 360 XO2T Portable Bluetooth Speakers XO2TBK - $1,280 (Original $1,480)
- LG StanbyME Go Touch Screen 27LX5QKNA - $8,980 (Original $9,980)
