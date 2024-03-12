We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Online Exclusive] Autumn Package Offer
18/10/2024 ~ 31/10/2024
1) Purchase the below model of Washer or Styler (1 pc) can enjoy extra 5% off
2) Purchase the below model of Washer (1 pc) + Styler (1 pc) enjoy extra 5% off* (Total : 10% off)
LG Washer
13KG 1400rpm WashTower™
- Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB
Front Load Washer
- 7kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS70M2G
- 7kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS70W2G
- 7kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS70M2
- 7kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS70W2
- 9kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS90W2G
- LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins) FV7S90V2
- LG Vivace 11KG 1400rpm AI Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins) FV7V11W4
- LG Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine F-1208V5W
- LG Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine F-1208V4W
- LG Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine F-12085V4W
- 10.5 kg Front Load Washing Machine F-14105V2W
Top Load Washer
- 8KG 650rpm Top Load Washing Machine T80WT
- 9KG 740rpm Smart Inverter Washing Machine WT-90WC
- 8KG 740rpm Top Load Washing Machine WT-80SNSM
Combo Washer Dryer
- Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins) FV9A90W2
- 11KG 1400rpm AI Combo Washing Machine FV9M11W4
- Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins) F-C12085V2B
- Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins) F-C1208V4W
- Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins) F-C12085V2W
- Vivace 10.5KG 1400rpm AI Combo Washer F-C14105V2W
Dryer
- 10KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer (Made in Korea) RH10V9AV2W
LG Styler
- LG Styler Objet Collection Mist Beige (3 Clothes) S3BNF
- LG Styler Objet Collection Mist Green (3 Clothes) S3GNF
- LG Styler Mirror Black (3 Clothes) S3MFC
*Discounts will only be applicable to order with 1 x Selected Model of Washer and 1 x Styler. If want to purchase more quantity with discounts, please place another order.
