[Shop Offer] Back to School Flash Sale
22/08/2024 ~ 08/09/2024
LG offer a limited time Back to School Flash Sale for selected models, up to 50% off!
Audio Products (2024 newly launched) - up to 34% off
- XBOOM 360 XO2T Portable Bluetooth Speakers XO2TBK - $974.7 (Original $1,480)
- LG XBOOM Go XG2T Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker XG2TBK - $450.3 (Original $599)
- LG TONE Free T90S TONE-T90S - $1,155.2 (Original $1,480)
Gaming Monitors (2024 newly launched) - up to 30% off
- 31.5" / 27” UltraGear™ QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor 32GS60QC-B / 27GS60QC-B - $1,796 / $1,525.2 (Original $2,390 / $1,990)
- 31.5" / 27” UltraGear™ QHD IPS Gaming Monitor 32GS75Q-B / 27GS75Q-B - $2,698.5 / $1,976.5 (Original $3,690 / $2,690)
- 24" UltraGear™ Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor 24GS60F-B - $893.5 (Original $1,290)
Lifestyle Screens & Projector - up to 50% off
- LG StanbyME + XT7S Speaker Package 27ART10CKPL.AXT7S - $6,931.2 (Original $10,570)
- LG StanbyME Go Touch Screen 27LX5QKNA - $7,202 (Original $9,980)
- LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector PF510Q - $2,969.2 (Original $5,990)
4k & Smart Monitors - up to 37% off
- 31.5" / 27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor 32SR50F-W / 27SR50F-W - $2,157 / $1,705.7 (Original $2,890 / $2,390)
- 31.5" UHD 4K HDR Monitor 32UR550-B - $2,066.7 (Original $3,290)
Beauty & Air Care Products - up to 43% off
- LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture AF20CREAM (Cream While) / AF20LEMON (Cream Lemon) - $2,664.2 (Original $4,380)
- LG Pra.L WashPop BCP2A - $1,129 (Original $ 1,990)
*Discounts are calculated based on member price and welcome coupon applied
