Home Appliances Offer
14/05/2025 - 01/07/2025
From 14 May to 1 July, purchase the below selected product can get the free selected Dehumidifier (29L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer Model : MD17GQSE0) - Valued $4,990 :
- Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB
- 422L InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator F543EP95B
- 647L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor S654MEEMFX
- 658L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor S674MEPBJW
** Please select Dehumidifier from the add-on bundle on product buy page and add it to your shopping cart **
