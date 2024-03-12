About Cookies on This Site

[Shop Offer] Dual Monitor Offer

08/07/2024 ~ 29/07/2024

Purchase any 1 x Ultrawide or 4K Monitors below (Primary Monitor), get 25% on 2nd selected Ultrawide or 4K Monitors (Secondary Monitor)!

Primary Monitor (1st)

  • 38" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS Curved Monitor 38WR85QC-W
  • 34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Curved Monitor 34WQ75C-B
  • 39.7" 21:9 UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Curved Monitor 40WP95C-W
  • 27" UltraFine™ UHD 4K IPS Monitor 27UQ850V-W

Secondary Monitor (2nd - enjoy 25%off)

  • 34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Curved Monitor 34WP65C-B
  • 34" 21:9 UltraWide™ FHD IPS Monitor 34WP500-B
  • 29" 21:9 UltraWide™ FHD Monitor 29WP500-B
  • 31.5" UltraFine™ HDR UHD 4K Monitor 32UR550-B
  • 27" UltraFine™ UHD 4K Monitor 27UP650-W
  • 27" UltraFine™ UHD 4K Monitor 27UL500

*Discounts will only be appplicable to order with 1 x Primary Monitor model and 1 x Secondary Monitor model. If want to purchase more quantity with discounts, please place another order

