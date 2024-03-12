We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Shop Offer] Dual Monitor Offer
08/07/2024 ~ 29/07/2024
Purchase any 1 x Ultrawide or 4K Monitors below (Primary Monitor), get 25% on 2nd selected Ultrawide or 4K Monitors (Secondary Monitor)!
Primary Monitor (1st)
- 38" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS Curved Monitor 38WR85QC-W
- 34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Curved Monitor 34WQ75C-B
- 39.7" 21:9 UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Curved Monitor 40WP95C-W
- 27" UltraFine™ UHD 4K IPS Monitor 27UQ850V-W
Secondary Monitor (2nd - enjoy 25%off)
*Discounts will only be appplicable to order with 1 x Primary Monitor model and 1 x Secondary Monitor model. If want to purchase more quantity with discounts, please place another order
Successfully added to your cart
The restocking notification has already been updated.