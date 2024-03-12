We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Shop Offer] LG Easter Flash Sale
14/04/2025 ~ 21/04/2025
[ Extra 10% off ] Easter Flash Sale up to 57% off*
TV
- 65" / 55" LG OLED AI B4E 4K Smart TVOLED65B4ECA / OLED55B4ECA - $11,952.9* / $7,677.9* (Original $15,980 / $9,980)
- 65" / 55" / 50" / 43" LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV 65QNED80TCA / 55QNED80TCA / 50QNED80TCA / 43QNED80TCA - $9,387.9* / $5,967.9* / $5,112.9* / $4,257.9* (Original $16,980 / $9,980 / $7,980 / $6,480)
- LG OLED Flex 42LX3QPCA - $12,807.9* (Original $15,980)
Audio Product
- LG Soundbar SG10TY / S95TR / S70TY / S60T / S40T - $5,967.9* / $7,250.4* / $3,146.4* / $2,804.4* / $1,521.9* (Original $6,980 / $8,980 / $3,980 / $3,580 / $2,080)
- LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S - $1,179.9* (Original $1,590)
- LG XBOOM Go XG2T Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker XG2TBK - $426.6* (Original $599)
- LG TONE Free T90S TONE-T90S - $1,008.9* (Original $1,480)
Monitor & Projector
- 27" UltraGear™ QHD OLED Gaming Monitor 27GX790A-B - $6,822.9* (Original $7,990)
- 32" UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED Gaming Monitor 32GS95UE-B - $7,677.9* (Original $13,190)
- 24" UltraGear™ FHD IPS Gaming Monitor 24GS60F-B - $768.6* (Original $1,290)
- 27" UltraGear™ QHD IPS Gaming Monitor 27GS75Q-B - $1,521.9* (Original $2,690)
- 27" UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor 27GS85Q-B - $1,863.9* (Original $3,190)
- 27" UltraFine™ 4K UHD IPS Monitor 27US500-W - $1,692.9* (Original $2,190)
- 23.6" HD Ready LED TV Monitor 24TQ510S-PH - $1,350.9* (Original $2,190)
- 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor 27TQ615S-PH - $1,692.9* (Original $2,890)
- LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector PF510Q - $2,804.4* (Original $5,990)
Washer & Dryer
- 11KG 1400rpm AI Combo Washing Machine FV9M11W4 - $5,976.5* (Original $8,590)
- LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine FV7S90V2 - $4,266.5* (Original $6,190)
- 9kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS90W2G - $4,001.4* (Original $5,990)
- 10KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer RH10V9AV2W - $9,387.9* (Original $11,980)
Refrigerator
- 344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M342BE17 - $7,259* (Original $9,990)
- 253L Top Freezer Refrigerator B271S13 - $2,898.5* (Original $4,790)
Vacuum Cleaner & Air Care Product
- LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower Combi A9X 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9CX-COMBI - $9,396.5* (Original $12,990)
- LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture AF20LEMON - $2,804.4* (Original $4,380)
Beauty Product
- LG Pra.L Dermathera BLQ1 - $8,969* (Original $10,490)
- LG Pra.L Intensive Multicare BLP1 - $3,270.4* (Original $6,990)
- LG Pra.L Dermathera Cartridge BARQ1 - $2,565* (Original $3,000)
*Discount is based on member price
Successfully added to your cart
The restocking notification has already been updated.