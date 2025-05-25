We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Shop Offer] Father's Day Promotion
09/06/2025 ~ 15/06/2025
Extra 8% off* for All TV/Audio & Monitor models
Extra 12% off* for selected models
- 48" LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV OLED48B5PCA
- 65"/55" LG OLED AI B4E 4K Smart TV OLED65B4ECA / OLED55B4ECA
- 50" LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV 50QNED80TCA
- LG StanbyME + XT7S Speaker Package 27ART10CKPL.AXT7S
- LG OLED Flex 42LX3QPCA
- 27" UltraGear™ QHD OLED Gaming Monitor 27GX790A-B
- 27" UltraGear™ QHD IPS Gaming Monitor 27GS75Q-B
- 27" UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor 27GS85Q-B
- 27" UltraGear™ UHD 4K Nano IPS Black Gaming Monitor 27G850A-B
- 38" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS Curved Monitor 38WR85QC-W
- XBOOM 360 XO2T Portable Bluetooth Speakers XO2TBK
- LG TONE Free T90S Wireless Earbuds TONE-T90S
*Discount is based on member price. Not applicable for other 2025 TVs, CineBeam Q Projector and accessories.
