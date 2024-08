1) Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB

The LG WashTower™ is aesthetic yet space-saving and features a convenient central control panel. Thanks to AIDD™ and Smart Pairing™, your laundry is done smartly and easily.

2) CordZero™ A9TS with All-in-One Tower™ (Nature Green) A9T-STEAM

Vacuum and steam mop your floor at the same time with cordzero. Having the 5-step filtration system to separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust. The aesthetic All-in-One Tower™ lets you easily empty dust and efficiently store cleaning tools.

3) PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Green) FS15GPGF0

Powerful Air Purification : Adopts 360° HEPA filter to Traps 99.97%* of particles as small as 0.3 microns, methane and odor. 3-Way Airflow and different power for when you need concentrated breeze, wide breeze or simply just air purification. UVnano™ technology in key features.