About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Spring Special Offer

01/04/2025 - 08/04/2025

From 1 April to 8 April, Storewide Enjoy can extra 8% Off*
Below items can enjoy extra 5% off :

StanbyMe
  • LG StanbyME 27" Rollable Touch Screen 27ART10CKPL
  • LG StanbyME Go 27" Touch Screen (Carry Bag Design) 27LX5QKNA

Vacuum Cleaner

  • LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Made in Korea, Calming Green) A9X-STEAM
  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KCOREPLUS (Iron Grey) A9KCOREPLUS

Dehumidifier

  • 30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD18GQBE0
  • 26L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier DD14GMWE0

Air Purifier

  • LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier (H13 HEPA, with Clean Booster) AS65GDWH0

AeroTower

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige) FH15GPB

AeroFurniture

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Milk Tea Brown) AF20MILKTEA

WashTower

  • Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB

Washing Machine

  • LG Vivace 11KG 1400rpm AI Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins) FV7V11W4

Styler

  • LG Styler Objet Collection Mist Beige (3 Clothes) S3BNF

Side by Side Refrigerator

  • 464L Slim French Door Fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor F522S11

Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

  • 344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M333EV17
  • 344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M333MB17

Projector

  • LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote PF510Q

Speaker - XBOOM

  • XBOOM 360 XO2T Portable Bluetooth Speakers (Charcoal Black) XO2TBK
  • LG XBOOM Go XG2T Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker XG2TBK

Wireless Earbuds - TONE Free

*Storewide offer exclude the accessories and selected items

Return to promotion