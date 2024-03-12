We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Spring Special Offer
01/04/2025 - 08/04/2025
From 1 April to 8 April, Storewide Enjoy can extra 8% Off*
Below items can enjoy extra 5% off :
- LG StanbyME 27" Rollable Touch Screen 27ART10CKPL
- LG StanbyME Go 27" Touch Screen (Carry Bag Design) 27LX5QKNA
Vacuum Cleaner
- LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Made in Korea, Calming Green) A9X-STEAM
- LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KCOREPLUS (Iron Grey) A9KCOREPLUS
Dehumidifier
- 30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD18GQBE0
- 26L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier DD14GMWE0
Air Purifier
- LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier (H13 HEPA, with Clean Booster) AS65GDWH0
AeroTower
- LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige) FH15GPB
AeroFurniture
- LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Milk Tea Brown) AF20MILKTEA
WashTower
- Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB
Washing Machine
- LG Vivace 11KG 1400rpm AI Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins) FV7V11W4
Styler
- LG Styler Objet Collection Mist Beige (3 Clothes) S3BNF
Side by Side Refrigerator
- 464L Slim French Door Fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor F522S11
Bottom Freezer Refrigerator
Projector
- LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote PF510Q
Speaker - XBOOM
- XBOOM 360 XO2T Portable Bluetooth Speakers (Charcoal Black) XO2TBK
- LG XBOOM Go XG2T Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker XG2TBK
Wireless Earbuds - TONE Free
- LG TONE Free T90S (Black) TONE-T90S
*Storewide offer exclude the accessories and selected items
