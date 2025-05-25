About Cookies on This Site

Home Appliances Special Offer - Free Warranty

29/05/2025 - 30/06/2025

From 29 May to 30 June, purchase the below selected product can get the free 1 year LG Warranty+ Care*

Washing Machine
  • 8kg 1400rpm Combo Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBA80GW4G
 
Styler
  • LG Styler Mirror Black (Built-in HandySteamer™) SC5GMR80H
  • LG Styler Mirror Black (3 Clothes) S3MFC
  • LG Styler Objet Collection Mist Beige (3 Clothes) S3BNF
 
Refrigerator 
  • 344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M342BE17
  • 335L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor & DoorCooling+ B333G13
 

** Please select the 1 year LG Warranty+ Care on product buy page and add it to your shopping cart. The discount will auto-apply in the shopping cart. **

