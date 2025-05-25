We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29/05/2025 - 30/06/2025
From 29 May to 30 June, purchase the below selected product can get the free 1 year LG Warranty+ Care*
- 8kg 1400rpm Combo Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBA80GW4G
- LG Styler Mirror Black (Built-in HandySteamer™) SC5GMR80H
- LG Styler Mirror Black (3 Clothes) S3MFC
- LG Styler Objet Collection Mist Beige (3 Clothes) S3BNF
- 344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M342BE17
- 335L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor & DoorCooling+ B333G13
** Please select the 1 year LG Warranty+ Care on product buy page and add it to your shopping cart. The discount will auto-apply in the shopping cart. **
