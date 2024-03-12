We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Shop Offer] Korean Community Special Price
10/05/2024 ~ 31/05/2024
Exclusive offer for Korea community on Pra.L products
Log in as LG member, checkout with private coupon code* & also welcome coupon to enjoy up to 50% off
- LG Pra.L Dermathera BLQ1 - $6,990 (Original $12,990)
- LG Pra.L Intensive Multicare BLP1 - $3,490 (Original $6,990)
- LG Pra.L WashPop BCP2A - $990 (Original $1,990)
*please contact Christina Kim (christina.kim@lge.com) for details and get the coupon
LG Pra.L
Successfully added to your cart
The restocking notification has already been updated.