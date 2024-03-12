About Cookies on This Site

[Shop Offer] Large Size Monitor Flash Sale

21/11/2024 ~ 26/11/2024

[ Up to 31% off* ] Selected Large Size UltraWide™ & MyView Smart Monitor Flash Sale

 

  • 32” MyView 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor 32SR83U-W - $3,601 (Original $5,190)
  • 34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD Monitor 34WQ75C-B - $3,420.5 (Original $4,990)
  • 38" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Curved Monitor 34WQ75C-B - $7,653.2 (Original $9,890)

*Discount is based on member price and after welcome discount applied

Return to promotion