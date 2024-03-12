About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[Shop Offer] Dehumidifier & AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Clay Brown) Package Offer

24/06/2024 ~ 01/07/2024

Purchase the selected model Dehumidifier - Nature Clay Brown (1 pcs) + AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan - Nature Clay Brown (1 pcs), can enjoy extra 10% off

LG Dehumidifer

  • Objet Collection | 31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier (Nature Clay Brown) MD19GQCE0

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 

  • PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Clay Brown) FH15GPN

*Discounts will only be appplicable to order with 1 x Selected Model of Dehumidifer and 1 x Selected Model of  AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan. If want to purchase more quantity with discounts, please place another order

Return to promotion