Terms & Conditions

Common terms and conditions for all the offers



Customers who wish to exercise the Offers must:

(a) Complete registration of their Eligible Product via the LG.com;

(b) Upload a valid copy of their purchase invoice to validate their registration, and;

(c) Consent to use of personal information.

All the offers are not transferrable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash. All the offers are subject to the availability of the LG Authorised Service Centre and are not available in locations that are not serviced by a LG Authorised Service Centre.



1) LGE reserves the right to refuse warranty in the case of incomplete and inaccurate registration and/or failure to provide the proof of purchase by indicating the date of purchase, dealer's name, model and serial number of the product.

2) Warranty repairs must be carried out by LGE Authorized Service Centre. Warranty cover will be void, even if a repair has been attempted by any unauthorized service centre. LGE shall not be liable for any claims and damages directly or indirectly incurring from the unauthorized repair of the product.

3) Acceptance of this offer during promotion period shall constitute to an agreement upon LGE’s part to perform its warranty obligation in a manner consistent with the criteria as setting out below:



A. One (1) year promotional extended warranty

The warranty extension during 10 Year Celebration Exclusive Offer period is included on three (3) year standard basis plus uplifting an additional one (1) year standard warranty on free of charge basis. The purchaser is beneficial to warranty coverage up to four (4) years in total starting from the original purchase date. The warranty is subject to the terms and conditions of LGE’s Standard Warranty and an uplifting condition to warranty service is only available for selected models as setting out below:

*Z3, G3：

- 5 year panel warranty

- 3 year standard warranty + additional 1 year standard warranty

*C3 (55 inch or above) :

- 3 year standard warranty + additional 1 year standard warranty

B. One (1) time product replacement if OLED panel defect happened within 3 months after the purchase date

Purchaser who makes a valid claim will be able to receive one (1) time product replacement if OLED panel defect happened – within three (3) months after the purchase date.

C. One (1) time reinstallation support of wall mount within warranty period (Wall mount equipment included)

If you move to another house and need to reinstall a wall-mounted OLED TV, LG provides a wall-mounted OLED TV reinstallation support. This support does not include removal of OLED TV from previous home. The subject of transferring the OLED TV is the customer, not LG. Not valid for relocating wall-mounted OLED TV in the same house. It is restricted to household removals, but not support to the service of commercial removals such as a business or office relocation. The reinstallation is only available for wall mounted situation, not for table stand reinstallation



4) This warranty does not affect the consumers' statutory rights nor the consumers' rights against the dealer related to their purchase / sales agreement.

5) This warranty is not transferable. This warranty will be the purchasers’ sole and exclusive remedy and neither LGE nor its service centers shall be liable for any incidental or consequential damages or breach of any express or implied warranty of this product.

6) LGE shall not be liable for the loss of any saved / stored data in the OLED TV product that is either repaired or installed.

7) LGE shall have sole authority to deal with purchasers regarding any warrantable OLED TV on repairs, reinstallation support and replacement of any alleged panel damage. The decision for determination of panel defect, repairs and wall mount reinstallation for warrantable OLED TV should be solely at LGE’s discretion. Please refer to original statement of warranty for completely and fully addressing the terms and conditions. Some limitations and restrictions to apply the warranty during promotional period that is subject to change or vary from time to time without prior notice.

8) If there is any doubt on panel defect, LGE will exercise reasonable care and skill to assign a technician on always prevail in the event of any inconsistency between. The decision for determination of panel defect for warrantable repairs or replacement shall be solely at technician's discretion.

9) The warranty interpretation in English version shall always prevail in the event of any inconsistency between English and Chinese in translation.

10) This warranty shall be interpreted and governed by the laws of Hong Kong. The purchaser irrevocably submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Hong Kong courts if any claims arise out.