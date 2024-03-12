We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Shop Offer] OLED Gaming Monitor Promotion
17/06/2024 ~ 07/07/2024
OLED Gaming Monitors get $500 Steam Digital Gift Cards
- 27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor 27GS95QE-B - $7,890
- 32" UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED gaming monitor 32GS95UE-B - $13,190
- 34" UltraGear™ 21:9 Ultra-WQHD OLED 800R curved gaming monitor 34GS95QE-B - $10,990
- 39" UltraGear™ 21:9 Ultra-WQHD OLED 800R curved gaming monitor 39GS95QE-B - $13,590
- 45" UltraGear™ 21:9 Ultra-WQHD OLED 800R curved gaming monitor 45GS95QE-B - $14,990
