[Shop Offer] OLED Gaming Monitor Promotion

17/06/2024 ~ 07/07/2024

OLED Gaming Monitors get $500 Steam Digital Gift Cards

 

  • 27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor 27GS95QE-B - $7,890
  • 32" UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED gaming monitor 32GS95UE-B - $13,190
  • 34" UltraGear™ 21:9 Ultra-WQHD OLED 800R curved gaming monitor 34GS95QE-B - $10,990
  • 39" UltraGear™ 21:9 Ultra-WQHD OLED 800R curved gaming monitor 39GS95QE-B - $13,590
  • 45" UltraGear™ 21:9 Ultra-WQHD OLED 800R curved gaming monitor 45GS95QE-B - $14,990
