[Shop Offer] Olympic Celebration Flash Sale

29/07/2024 ~ 04/08/2024

To celebrate medal winning at Olympic, LG offer a limited time offers for selected models!

OLED TVs - Extra 10% off

Lifestyle Screens - Extra 10% off

Bluetooth Speakers & Soundbar - Extra 10% off

  • XBOOM 360 XO3 Portable Bluetooth Speakers (Charcoal Black) XO3QBK
  • LG Soundbar S77S
  • LG Soundbar SC9S
  • LG Soundbar SQC1

Smart Monitor - Extra 5% off

  • 32” MyView 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor 32SR83U-W
  • 31.5" MyView Full HD IPS Smart Monitor 32SR50F-W
  • 27" MyView Full HD IPS Smart Monitor 27SR50F-W

Air Purifier & AeroFurniture - Extra 5% off

AeroTower - Extra 10% off

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige / Nature Clay Brown) FH15GPB / FH15GPN
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige / Nature Green) FS15GPBF0 / FS15GPGF0
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan FH15GPCJ0
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan FS15GPBK0

Dehumidifier - Extra 5% off

  • 40L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer WD25GVKF0
  • 31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier MD19GQCE0
  • 30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD18GQBE0
  • 29L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD17GQSE0
  • 28L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD16GQSA1

Refrigerator - Extra 5% off

  • 464L Slim French Door Fridge F522S11
  • 647L Side By Side Refrigerator S651S16A
  • 647L InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator S651MC78A
  • 458L InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator F521MC78
  • 344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M342BE17
  • 306L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M312MC13
  • 451L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M461MC19
  • 341L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M341S13
  • 341L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M341MC17
  • 341L Bottom Freezer RefrigeratorM341S17
  • 306L Bottom Freezer RefrigeratorM310SB1

Dryer, WashTower™ & Styler - Extra 10% off

Washer & Combo Washer - Extra 5% off

  • 8kg 1400rpm Combo Washing Machine FMKA80W4
  • LG Vivace 9kg 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine FV9A90W2
  • LG Vivace 11kg 1400rpm AI Combo Washing Machine FV9M11W4
  • LG Vivace 8kg 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine F-C1208V4W
  • LG Vivace 8.5kg 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine F-C12085V2B
  • LG Vivace 10.5kg 1400rpm AI Combo Washing Machine F-C14105V2W
  • 7kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS70M2
  • 7kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS70W2
  • 8kg 1400rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FMKS80W4
  • LG Vivace 9kg 1200rpm AI Washing Machine FV7S90V2
  • LG Vivace 11kg 1400rpm AI Washing Machine FV7V11W4
  • LG Vivace 8kg 1200rpm AI Washing Machine F-1208V5W
  • LG Vivace 8kg 1200rpm AI Washing Machine F-1208V4W
  • LG Vivace 8.5kg 1200rpm AI Washing Machine F-12085V4W
  • LG Vivace 10.5kg 1400rpm AI Washing Machine F-14105V2W

Vacuum Cleaner - Extra 5% off

  • LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower Combi A9X 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9CX-COMBI
  • LG CordZero™ A9 Air Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9LSLIM
  • LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ A9TS Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9T-STEAM
  • LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9T-ULTRA
  • LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9T-CORE
  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9KMAX
  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9KULTIMATE
