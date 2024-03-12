We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Shop Offer] Olympic Celebration Flash Sale
29/07/2024 ~ 04/08/2024
To celebrate medal winning at Olympic, LG offer a limited time offers for selected models!
OLED TVs - Extra 10% off
- 97" / 83" / 77" / 65" LG OLED M4 4K Smart TV OLED97M4PCA / OLED83M4PCA / OLED77M4PCA / OLED65M4PCA
- 65" / 55" LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED65G4PCA / OLED55G4PCA
- 83" / 77" LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV OLED83C4PCA / OLED77C4PCA
- 65" / 55" LG OLED B4 4K Smart TV OLED65B4PCA / OLED55B4PCA
Lifestyle Screens - Extra 10% off
Bluetooth Speakers & Soundbar - Extra 10% off
- XBOOM 360 XO3 Portable Bluetooth Speakers (Charcoal Black) XO3QBK
- LG Soundbar S77S
- LG Soundbar SC9S
- LG Soundbar SQC1
Smart Monitor - Extra 5% off
- 32” MyView 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor 32SR83U-W
- 31.5" MyView Full HD IPS Smart Monitor 32SR50F-W
- 27" MyView Full HD IPS Smart Monitor 27SR50F-W
Air Purifier & AeroFurniture - Extra 5% off
- LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier (Pet) AS65GDST0
- LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier (Single) AS65GDWH0
- LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Cream Rose / Cream Lemon / Cream White) AF20ROSE / AF20LEMON / AF20CREAM
AeroTower - Extra 10% off
- LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige / Nature Clay Brown) FH15GPB / FH15GPN
- LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige / Nature Green) FS15GPBF0 / FS15GPGF0
- LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan FH15GPCJ0
- LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan FS15GPBK0
Dehumidifier - Extra 5% off
- 40L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer WD25GVKF0
- 31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier MD19GQCE0
- 30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD18GQBE0
- 29L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD17GQSE0
- 28L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD16GQSA1
Refrigerator - Extra 5% off
- 464L Slim French Door Fridge F522S11
- 647L Side By Side Refrigerator S651S16A
- 647L InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator S651MC78A
- 458L InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator F521MC78
- 344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M342BE17
- 306L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M312MC13
- 451L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M461MC19
- 341L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M341S13
- 341L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M341MC17
- 341L Bottom Freezer RefrigeratorM341S17
- 306L Bottom Freezer RefrigeratorM310SB1
Dryer, WashTower™ & Styler - Extra 10% off
- 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer RH10V9AV2W
- 13kg 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB
- Styler (Mist Beige / Mist Green / Mirror Black) S3BNF / S3GNF / S3MFC
Washer & Combo Washer - Extra 5% off
- 8kg 1400rpm Combo Washing Machine FMKA80W4
- LG Vivace 9kg 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine FV9A90W2
- LG Vivace 11kg 1400rpm AI Combo Washing Machine FV9M11W4
- LG Vivace 8kg 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine F-C1208V4W
- LG Vivace 8.5kg 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine F-C12085V2B
- LG Vivace 10.5kg 1400rpm AI Combo Washing Machine F-C14105V2W
- 7kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS70M2
- 7kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS70W2
- 8kg 1400rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FMKS80W4
- LG Vivace 9kg 1200rpm AI Washing Machine FV7S90V2
- LG Vivace 11kg 1400rpm AI Washing Machine FV7V11W4
- LG Vivace 8kg 1200rpm AI Washing Machine F-1208V5W
- LG Vivace 8kg 1200rpm AI Washing Machine F-1208V4W
- LG Vivace 8.5kg 1200rpm AI Washing Machine F-12085V4W
- LG Vivace 10.5kg 1400rpm AI Washing Machine F-14105V2W
Vacuum Cleaner - Extra 5% off
- LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower Combi A9X 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9CX-COMBI
- LG CordZero™ A9 Air Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9LSLIM
- LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ A9TS Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9T-STEAM
- LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9T-ULTRA
- LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9T-CORE
- LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9KMAX
- LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9KULTIMATE
