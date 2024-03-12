Terms and Conditions:

1) Customers cannot register or redeem the gifts within the designated period, it is deemed as to renounce the claim of the promotion gift.

2) All valid supporting documents for gift redemption are for one transaction only.

3) The gift redemption registrant should be the purchaser of the LG products. Otherwise, the registration shall be disqualified.

4) Gift item is available while stock lasts.

5) The redeemed item cannot be transferred or exchanged for cash.

6) Should redeemed item be LG Electronics products, it will be under the existing warranty scheme of LG Electronics HK Ltd.

7) To the fullest extent permitted by law, LG Electronics HK Limited shall not be held liable where customers are not informed by a designated authorized retailer of this promotion, nor shall LG Electronics HK Limited be held accountable for any behavior or negligence of the designated retailers.

8) LG Electronics HK Limited reserves the right of doing the below anytime, when necessary, regardless

of whether it has made notification or provided relevant reasons:

- Make revision, cancellations or supplements to the promotion or the Terms and Conditions;

- Exchange or replace the offer with items of similar value; and / or

- Cancel, terminate or suspend the promotion

9) Any cases of suspected or verified fraud and/or misuse related to the participation of the promotion and/or redemption of the promotional offer may cause immediate cancellation and/or suspension of the promotional offer entitlement of customers.

10) The effective promotion period will be based on the latest version.

11) The offers are only applicable at specified retailers in Hong Kong.

12) LG Electronics HK Ltd. reserves the right of final decision on the relevant details of the promotion, which is subject to change without prior notice.

13) The Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the Law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. All disputes arising out of or in connection to the Terms and Conditions shall be resolved by Hong Kong Courts.

14) Should there be any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall prevail.

Redemption Customer Service Hotline：(852) 3580 2908

Last Update: 7 May, 2024