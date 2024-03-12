We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Shop Offer]
PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier &
50% off Filter Bundle Offer
02/07/2024 ~ 31/07/2024
5% off when buy below air purifier. 50% off on related filter when buy below models (Select "Add-on Bundle" item before check-out on Product Purchase Page) :
|Model
|Filter
|360° Hit Air Purifier
AS60GHWG0
|Filter discount not apply on 360° Hit Air Purifier
|360° Air Purifier (H13 HEPA)
AS65GDWH0
|360° Air Purifier - 3-in1 Filter (AS65GDWH0)
ADQ75801766
|360° Air Purifier (Pet Version)
AS65GDST0
|360° Air Purifier - 3-in1 Filter (AS65GDST0)
ADQ75153457
|360° Air Purifier Dual version (H13 HEPA)
AS10GDWH0
|360° Air Purifier - 3-in1 Filter (AS10GDWH0)
ADQ75801766
*Discounts will only be applicable to order with 1 x 360° Air Purifier and 1 x 360° Air Filter. Place another order if you need more quantity with discounts.
Successfully added to your cart
The restocking notification has already been updated.