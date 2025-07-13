About Cookies on This Site

[Shop Offer] LG QNED evo Trade-In Promotion

21/07/2025 - 31/07/2025

From Jul 21 to 31, fill in the below form and get up to $2,000 Trade-in coupon!Get a Free XBOOM 360 XO2T speaker after uploading a LG.com Review!

 

Registration Form : Click Here to Register

 

To get xboom Bounce Speaker, you need to:

1. Purchase the selected model with the trade-in coupon
2. Visit the product page of your purchased model
3. Upload a product review
4. Screencap the review and send to inbox of LG Hong Kong Facebook page by 31 Aug
5. After verification, gift will be sent out within Sep 2025. We will further contact you for details (*Please make sure your email & phone is correctly inputted)

ModelTrade-in Coupon
86QNED85ACAHK$2.000 Discount
75QNED92ACAHK$2.000 Discount
75QNED85ACAHK$1.000 Discount
65QNED92ACAHK$1.000 Discount
65QNED85ACAHK$1.000 Discount
55QNED92ACAHK$500 Discount
55QNED85ACAHK$500 Discount
50QNED85ACAHK$500 Discount

*Trade-in coupon code will be sent after the form is completed and verified

Return to promotion