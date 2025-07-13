We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Shop Offer] LG QNED evo Trade-In Promotion
21/07/2025 - 31/07/2025
From Jul 21 to 31, fill in the below form and get up to $2,000 Trade-in coupon!Get a Free XBOOM 360 XO2T speaker after uploading a LG.com Review!
Registration Form : Click Here to Register
To get xboom Bounce Speaker, you need to:
1. Purchase the selected model with the trade-in coupon
2. Visit the product page of your purchased model
3. Upload a product review
4. Screencap the review and send to inbox of LG Hong Kong Facebook page by 31 Aug
5. After verification, gift will be sent out within Sep 2025. We will further contact you for details (*Please make sure your email & phone is correctly inputted)
|Model
|Trade-in Coupon
|86QNED85ACA
|HK$2.000 Discount
|75QNED92ACA
|HK$2.000 Discount
|75QNED85ACA
|HK$1.000 Discount
|65QNED92ACA
|HK$1.000 Discount
|65QNED85ACA
|HK$1.000 Discount
|55QNED92ACA
|HK$500 Discount
|55QNED85ACA
|HK$500 Discount
|50QNED85ACA
|HK$500 Discount
*Trade-in coupon code will be sent after the form is completed and verified
Successfully added to your cart
The restocking notification has already been updated.