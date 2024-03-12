We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG X BoConcept
VIP exclusive offers
VIP Special Offer at LG Online Shop
To enjoy the offer, just enter the corresponding discount code in the “Discount Code” field during the checkout process for selected products.
|Discount Code
|Original Price (SRP)
|VIP Special Price
|BOCONCEPT-LGEASEL
|HK$59,980
|HK$56,980
|Discount Code
|Original Price (SRP)
|VIP Special Price
|BOCONCEPT-OLEDG2
|55"：HK$30,980
65"：HK$51,980
77"：HK$124,980
|55"：HK$27,980
65"：HK$45,980
77"：HK$116,180
|Discount Code
|Original Price (SRP)
|VIP Special Price
|BOCONCEPT-OLEDC2
|42"：HK$12,980
48"：HK$17,980
55"：HK$26,980
65"：HK$44,980
77"：HK$102,280
|42"：HK$10,980
48"：HK$14,980
55"：HK$24,580
65"：HK$39,980
77"：HK$101,280
|Discount Code
|Original Price (SRP)
|VIP Special Price
|BOCONCEPT1000
|Mirror Black：HK$16,980
Modern White：HK$15,980
|Mirror Black：HK$15,980
Modern White：HK$14,980
|Discount Code
|Original Price (SRP)
|VIP Special Price
|BOCONCEPT1000
|HK$8,980
|HK$7,980
|Discount Code
|Original Price (SRP)
|VIP Special Price
|BOCONCEPT1000
|HK$9,280
|HK$8,280
|Discount Code
|Original Price (SRP)
|VIP Special Price
|BOCONCEPT500
|HK$6,580
|HK$6,080
Terms and Conditions:
1. The discount code is valid until September 30, 2022. Expiry date is non-extendable.
2. Discount code can only be redeemed once by each person.
3. Discount code is only eligible for above selected products.
4. Discount code should not be transferred, redeemed for cash, other products or reshipping charges.
5. LG Electronics HK Ltd. reserves the right to change all terms and conditions and to withdraw this offer without prior notice. Should there be any disputes, LG Electronics HK Ltd.’s decision is final.
For any enquiry, please contact our Customer Service Representatives at 3543-7777.