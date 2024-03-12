About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG X blackbird tridente maserati
VIP exclusive offers

a black basic image

VIP Special Offer at LG Online Shop

To enjoy the offer, just enter the corresponding discount code in the “Discount Code” field during the checkout process for selected products.

 LG easel (65ART90)

Buy now at online shop Product details
Discount CodeOriginal Price (SRP)VIP Special Price
MASERATI-LGEASELHK$59,980HK$56,980

 LG OLED evo gallery edition G2 (55"/65"/77")

Buy now at online shop Product details
Discount CodeOriginal Price (SRP)VIP Special Price
MASERATI-OLEDG255"：HK$30,980
65"：HK$51,980
77"：HK$124,980		55"：HK$27,980
65"：HK$45,980
77"：HK$116,180

 LG OLED evo C2 (42"/48"/55"/65"/77")

Buy now at online shop Product details
Discount CodeOriginal Price (SRP)VIP Special Price
MASERATI-OLEDC242"：HK$12,980
48"：HK$17,980
55"：HK$26,980
65"：HK$44,980
77"：HK$102,280		42"：HK$10,980
48"：HK$14,980
55"：HK$24,580
65"：HK$39,980
77"：HK$101,280

LG styler (mirror black / modern white)

Buy now at online shop Product details
Discount CodeOriginal Price (SRP)VIP Special Price
MASERATI1000Mirror Black：HK$16,980
Modern White：HK$15,980		Mirror Black：HK$15,980
Modern White：HK$14,980

 LG StanbyME

Buy now at online shop Product details
Discount CodeOriginal Price (SRP)VIP Special Price
MASERATI1000HK$8,980HK$7,980

LG CordZero™ all-in-one tower™ A9T vacuum cleaner

Buy now at online shop Product details
Discount CodeOriginal Price (SRP)VIP Special Price
MASERATI1000HK$9,280HK$8,280

 LG AeroTower air purifying fan(nature green/ new metal shine/calming beige)

Buy now at online shop Product details
Discount CodeOriginal Price (SRP)VIP Special Price
MASERATI500HK$6,580HK$6,080

Terms and Conditions:


1. The discount code is valid until September 30, 2022. Expiry date is non-extendable.
2. Discount code can only be redeemed once by each person.
3. Discount code is only eligible for above selected products.
4. Discount code should not be transferred, redeemed for cash, other products or reshipping charges.
5. LG Electronics HK Ltd. reserves the right to change all terms and conditions and to withdraw this offer without prior notice. Should there be any disputes, LG Electronics HK Ltd.’s decision is final.

For any enquiry, please contact our Customer Service Representatives at 3543-7777.