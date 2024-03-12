We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Shop Offer] LG Secret Sale
17/01/2025 ~ 20/01/2025
[ Up to 50% off* ] Selected Model Limited Flash Sale
- 42" LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV OLED42C4PCA - $8,104.5* (Original $12,980)
- 48" LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV OLED48B4PCA - $9,007* (Original $12,980)
- LG Soundbar S60T - $1,787* (Original $3,580)
- LG TONE Free T90S TONE-T90S - $893.5* (Original $1,480)
- 32" UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED Gaming Monitor 32GS95UE-B - $9,007* (Original $13,190)
- LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9X-STEAM - $7,662.2* (Original $9,790)
- 26L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier DD14GMWE0 - $4,043.2* (Original $5,890)
*Discount is based on member price and after welcome discount applied
Successfully added to your cart
The restocking notification has already been updated.