Total Laundry Solution Offer

11/07/2025 - 28/07/2025

From 11 to 28 July, Purchase the Washing Machine, WashTower or Styler can enjoy extra 5% off. Below selected items can enjoy free built-under service* (Value$200) :

Washer
  • 8kg 1400rpm Combo Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBA80GW4G
  • 7kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS70W2G

** Please select the built-under on product buy page and add it to your shopping cart **

Washer & Combo Washer Dryer

Esta imagem conecta-se à descrição detalhada do produto com economia energética.

Intelligent care with 18%
more fabric protection

Intelligent care with 18%
more fabric protection Front load Intelligent care with 18%
more fabric protection Top load
Waiting for Subsidiary Content

AIDD™ motor

Fabric protection for intelligent care

Waiting for Subsidiary Content

TurboWash™ 360°

A thorough cleanse in 39 minutes

Waiting for Subsidiary Content

ezDispense™

Automatically precise detergent release

Styler

Esta es una imagen de una lavadora colocada en un cuarto de lavado.

Refresh with steam,
every day

Refresh with steam,
every day Learn more
Esta es una imagen que muestra la función AIDD™.

TrueSteam™

99.9% Bacteria, virus and allergens elimination

Esta es una imagen de agua saliendo de la lavadora en 5 direcciones.

Moving hanger

Powerful dust removal and better steam penetration

Esta es una imagen de poner detergente en la lavadora.

Pants wrinkle care

Perfectly crease pants

