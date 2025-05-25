We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Total Laundry Solution Offer
11/07/2025 - 28/07/2025
From 11 to 28 July, Purchase the Washing Machine, WashTower or Styler can enjoy extra 5% off. Below selected items can enjoy free built-under service* (Value$200) :
- 8kg 1400rpm Combo Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBA80GW4G
- 7kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS70W2G
** Please select the built-under on product buy page and add it to your shopping cart **
Washer & Combo Washer Dryer
AIDD™ motor
Fabric protection for intelligent care
TurboWash™ 360°
A thorough cleanse in 39 minutes
ezDispense™
Automatically precise detergent release
Styler
TrueSteam™
99.9% Bacteria, virus and allergens elimination
Moving hanger
Powerful dust removal and better steam penetration
Pants wrinkle care
Perfectly crease pants
