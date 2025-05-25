We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Home Appliances Trade-In Offer
03/06/2025 - 30/06/2025
From 3 to 30 June, fill in the below form and get the 15% off trade in code to purchase the below item :
Registration Form : LINK
*We will send the coupon code by email after you fill-in the form
Side by Side Refrigerator
- 422L InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator F543EP95B
- 464L Slim French Door Fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor F522S11
- 647L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor S654MEEMFX
- 658L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor S674MEPBJW
WashTower
- Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB
Washing Machine
- 8kg 1400rpm Combo Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBA80GW4G
Styler
