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LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker (Cream White) Made in Korea

LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker (Cream White) Made in Korea

AF20SOUND
Front view of LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker (Cream White) Made in Korea AF20SOUND
AF20SOUND Front view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker with the outer cover removed, showing green filter
AF20SOUND Side view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker with visible green cylindrical filter
AF20SOUND Angled front view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker with white top and black striped base
AF20SOUND Angled side view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker with tall slim cylindrical body
AF20SOUND Angled three-quarter view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker on a white background
AF20SOUND Exploded view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker with detached circular top panel
AF20SOUND Top angled view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker with flat round surface visible
AF20SOUND Angled upper view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker highlighting smooth top surface
AF20SOUND Angled view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker with smartphone charging on top
AF20SOUND Top view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker with circular wireless charging panel
AF20SOUND Bottom angled view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker showing speaker grille and LED ring
AF20SOUND Close-up view of control buttons on the speaker edge of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker
AF20SOUND Low-angle view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker underside with LED light ring detail
AF20SOUND Angled perspective view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker top panel with charge area
Front view of LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker (Cream White) Made in Korea AF20SOUND
AF20SOUND Front view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker with the outer cover removed, showing green filter
AF20SOUND Side view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker with visible green cylindrical filter
AF20SOUND Angled front view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker with white top and black striped base
AF20SOUND Angled side view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker with tall slim cylindrical body
AF20SOUND Angled three-quarter view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker on a white background
AF20SOUND Exploded view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker with detached circular top panel
AF20SOUND Top angled view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker with flat round surface visible
AF20SOUND Angled upper view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker highlighting smooth top surface
AF20SOUND Angled view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker with smartphone charging on top
AF20SOUND Top view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker with circular wireless charging panel
AF20SOUND Bottom angled view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker showing speaker grille and LED ring
AF20SOUND Close-up view of control buttons on the speaker edge of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker
AF20SOUND Low-angle view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker underside with LED light ring detail
AF20SOUND Angled perspective view of the LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker top panel with charge area

Key Features

  • Table + Air Purifier + Bluetooth Speaker + Wireless charging + Mood lighting 5 in1
  • 360˚ Air Purification : Aero V Filter (HEPA 13), UVnano™ Technology
  • Mood Lighting changes with the music
  • Healing Therapy Music
  • Wireless Charging
  • ThinQ Smart Control : Monitor air quality anytime, anywhere
More
Image of LG Aerospeaker in a room, offering 4-in-1 functions: speaker, air purification, mood lighting, wireless charging.

Image of LG Aerospeaker in a room, offering 4-in-1 functions: speaker, air purification, mood lighting, wireless charging.

LG PuriCare™

Beyond breathing, 4-in-1 comfort

From fresh air to cozy sound, LG Aerospeaker brings ease and comfort to your lifestyle.

Purify the air, amplify the sound

Image of LG Aerospeaker with 360-degree sound waves visualized, highlighting speaker function in a modern interior.

Bluetooth Speaker

Image of LG Aerospeaker showing 360-degree air purification with filters, highlighting clean airflow design.

360° Air purification

Image of LG Aerospeaker with soft mood lighting, controlled via smartphone app in a cozy interior.

Mood lighting

Image of LG Aerospeaker top surface used for wireless charging, powering a smartphone at 72 percent.

Wireless charging

Home speaker

Clear sound that fills your space

Experience vivid sound with easy Bluetooth connection. Bass enhancement keeps your music clear and rich at every level.¹⁾

Image of LG Aerospeaker in a living room with sound waves visualized, highlighting immersive speaker function.

Image of LG Aerospeaker in a living room with sound waves visualized, highlighting immersive speaker function.

Bluetooth connectivity

Certified by Apple MFi and Bluetooth SIG for smooth, reliable Bluetooth performance.

360° Air purification

Complete purity in every breath

Keep the air around you clean with LG’s PuriCare™ Aero V filter, enhancing every moment you spend at home.

Image of LG Aerospeaker placed in a bright room with sunlight.

Aero V Filter

With verified purifying performance, it eliminates 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01㎛ , as well as 99.9% of bacteria and viruses , 99.8% of airborne mold and effectively removes specific harmful gases (ammonia, toluene, formaldehyde, acetic acid, acetaldehyde).²⁾

UVnano™ Technology

Remove 99.99% of bacteria on fan blades to keep the air in your home pure.³⁾

HEPA13 Filter

Effectively filter 99.9% bacteria, 99.999% dust and fine dust, suspended and NaCL particles
- Antibacterial 99.9% / Anti-viral 99.9%
- Large Dust Removal
- Sodium Chloride (NaCL) Removal

 

- Anti-bacterial 99.9%. ①Tested by KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute). ②Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli. ③Test Method: ISO 20743 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products). (Tested in Apr, 2020)
- Anti-viral 99.9%. ①Tested by Seoul University Graduate School of Health. ②Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate). ③Test Method: ISO 20743. (Tested in Apr, 2020)
- NaCL 99.9% : Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.9% of sodium chloride under air flow rate 32L/min after operating 180 seconds. The efficiency test results are indicated to the ten thousandths. (Tested in May, 2025)

AeroSpeakerData_Mo
LG Aerospeaker glowing with yellow mood light, showing preset options for Ambient, Party, and Nature modes.

Mood lighting

Find your light, set the mood

Enhance ambience with colorful lighting, easily controlled at a button. With the ThinQ app⁴⁾, choose 9 lighting presets including Ambient, Party, and Nature.

Image of LG Aerospeaker with smartphone on top for wireless charging, showing battery and charging pictograms on screen.

Wireless charging

Pop on top to power up

Charge your devices cable-free and more conveniently than ever with tabletop wireless charging.5)

Image of LG Aerospeaker with noise chart and icons comparing 21dB to leaves, whistling, and library sounds.

Image of LG Aerospeaker with noise chart and icons comparing 21dB to leaves, whistling, and library sounds.

Low noise

Peacefully purify

Enjoy silent air purification at 21dB6), as soft and gentle as leaves rustling in the breeze.

ThinQ

Smart control in your hands

Connect to built-in WiFi and easily control the Aerospeaker remotely with the ThinQ app.

Woman using phone app to control LG purifier with mood light, shown beside smartphone screen and purifier in living room.

Woman using phone app to control LG purifier with mood light, shown beside smartphone screen and purifier in living room.

Bring comfort to your lifestyle

  • Image of LG Aerospeaker in a bright living room, used as a side table with a clock and candle placed on top.
  • Image of LG Aerospeaker beside a bed, with a smartphone placed on top for wireless charging in a modern bedroom interior.
  • Image of LG Aerospeaker in a modern living space, used as a side table with stacked books placed on top beside an armchair.
  • Image of LG Aerospeaker in a stylish interior, used as a side table with decorative objects and books placed on top.
  • Image of LG Aerospeaker in a modern living room, used as a side table with a small potted plant placed on top.
  • Image of LG Aerospeaker in a kids’ room, used as a side table with a teddy bear and toy placed on top beside wooden shelves.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

 

1)Bass Enhancement Algorithm

-Test Conditions : an Anechoic Room 1M (Input : Bluetooth)

-Test Result : Automatically enhances bass levels when volume level is low

 (Even at low volumes, the bass is enhanced with a consistent balance for audibility)

-The sound may vary depending on the sound source.

-Basic controls (e.g., volume and track forward/back) are available via the product’s physical buttons; for full access to speaker-related settings and features, please use the LG ThinQ application.

-When using the LG ThinQ application for speaker control, a stable Wi-Fi connection environment is required.

 

2) Aero V Filter

 

[Traps 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01µm]

-Test date : '25. 01.31

-Test Agency : Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test product : AS065-Series

-Test conditions: Chamber volume – 30.0㎥; temperature – 23.0 ± 3.0 °C; humidity – 50.0 ± 10 % R.H.; operating mode – Stage 3(High)

-Test method: Following SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Annex A for indoor air cleaners, potassium chloride (KCl) particles with a diameter of 0.01㎛ were generated and stabilized. The air purifier was operated until the dust removal efficiency dropped to 99.999% or more over a continuous 4-hour period, measuring the reduction rate.

-Test result: Achieved 99.999% removal after operating for 35 minutes and 45 seconds or longer.-Results may differ in actual usage environments.

 

[Removal and deodorization of 5 major harmful gases]

-Test date: '25.02.11

-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test subject: AS065****

-Test conditions: Conducted under the following air environment conditions:

a) Temperature: 21 ± 1.1°C

b) Relative humidity: 45 ± 5%

c) Fine dust and gas concentration: Below indoor environment standards under the

Public Health Control Act.

-Test result: Met the Korea Air Cleaning Association harmful gas removal certification standard (CA Standard: B.2.2).

-Target gases:

a) Ammonia (NH₃)

b) Toluene (C₇H₈)

c) Formaldehyde (HCHO)

d) Acetic acid

e) Acetaldehyde

-Results may differ in actual usage environments.

 

[SO₂ and NO₂ removal]

-Test date: Feb. 20, 2025

-Testing organization: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test model: AS065****

-Test conditions: Temperature – 21 ± 1°C; humidity – 45 ± 5%; test chamber – 8.0 ± 0.5㎥

-Test method: Conducted in accordance with the Korea Air Cleaning Association indoor air cleaner test standard (SPS-KACA 002-132:2022) for SO₂ and NO₂ removal efficiency.

-Test result: NO₂: Over 92% removal after 30 minutes of operation; over 99.5% removal after 60 minutes of operation. SO₂: 31% removal after 30 minutes of operation; 56% removal after 120 minutes of operation.

-Test mode: High mode

-Results may differ in actual usage environments.

 

[Removes mold]

-Test date: `25.02.03~`25.02.20

-Target model: AeroSpeaker(AS065-Series)

-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:L2018., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.9±0.5℃, Humidity 49.6±1.0%, Air volume 3

-Test strain: Aspergilus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

-Test method: Reduction test for Airborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)

-Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes, 99.8%

-Results may differ in actual usage environments.

 

3)UVnano

-Test Date: '21.5.10~18

-Test Laboratory: Pukyong National University (TÜV Rheinland certified)

-Test Conditions: Temperature 25±3℃ / relative humidity 50±10%

-Test Subject : FS061PWHA

-Test Method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (1 hour) on the upper and lower fans.

-Test Mode: Weak

-Test Result: Staphylococcus aureus: top 99.99%, bottom 99.99% / Klebsiella pneumoniae: top 99.99%, bottom 99.99% / Staphylococcus epidermis: top 99.99%, bottom 99.99%

-Results may differ in actual usage environments.

 

4)LG ThinQ

-registering home appliances on LG ThinQ application requires wireless connection at home.

-In order to use LG thinQ, the 'LG thinQ' application must be installed from google play store or apple app store and connected to Wi-Fi.

-LG ThinQ app may have limited functionality on some smartphones, so make sure to check if you have the minimum requirements on your device. (android OS 9.0 and iOS 16.0 or above)

-Selecting the 9 lighting presets (including Ambient, Party, and Nature) cannot be done solely with the physical button; full access requires the LG ThinQ application.

-Since lighting presets can only be set through LG ThinQ, the feature requires a stable Wi-Fi connection environment at all times.

 

5)Wireless charging

-Certification Date: Feb. 28, 2025

-Certification Subject (Part/Model): AS065S*** AeroSpeaker

-Certification Body: SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd; TTA – Telecommunications4) Technology Association

-Certification Details: Qi certification (BPP, PPDE)

-Certification Conditions (Standards): Qi 1.3.3

-Certification Validity: Long-term validity

-Smartphone Wireless Charging: Supported for models compatible with wireless charging only

-BPP (Basic Power Profile): Qi standard certification for 0–5W charging

-PPDE (Proprietary Power Delivery Extension): Qi standard certification for 5–10W Samsung fast wireless charging

-Not compatible with smartwatch charging

-Wireless charging works only when your device is placed on the designated charging area of the product.

-Please make sure to position your device correctly, as charging may not work if placed outside the specified area.

-Results may differ in actual usage environments.

 

6)Low noise

-Test Date: '25.01.08

-Test Laboratory: Busan Technopark

-Test Subject: AS065****

-Test Conditions: Separate measurement at the Korea Air Cleaning Association noise standard point in sleep mode

-Test Method: Measurements taken at a distance of 1 meter from the front, rear, left, right, and top center of the product, then averaged

-Test Result: Average 19.7dB (Front: 19.8dB, Rear: 19.9dB, Right: 20.0dB, Left: 19.8dB, Top: 19.0dB)

-Test mode: Sleep mode

-Results may differ in actual usage environments.

FAQ

Q.

How much noise and vibration does it make indoors?

A.

AeroSpeaker operates at its quietest, 21 dB, in Quiet Wind mode. 21 dB is a decibel level as quiet as the sound of rustling leaves with almost no vibration. However, as cleaning power increases, the noise level may exceed 21 dB.* As a low noise air purifier speaker, it lets you enjoy music or ambient sound without disturbance.

 

*Noise level by wind strength: Quiet Wind 21 dB, Low Wind 25 dB, Medium Wind 34 dB, Strong Wind 45 dB

Q.

How consistent is the sound quality?

A.

AeroSpeaker uses a bass enhancement algorithm that automatically adjusts low frequencies at softer listening levels. This helps deliver balanced, full sound—keeping your music clear and enjoyable at any volume. 

Q.

Can I connect it to my phone or tablet via Bluetooth?

A.

Yes. AeroSpeaker is fully compatible with Bluetooth-enabled devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. It is certified by Apple MFi and Bluetooth SIG, which ensures smooth and reliable Bluetooth performance across a wide range of operating systems.

Q.

What features can I access through the LG ThinQ app, and does it support product upgrades?

A.

With the LG ThinQ app, you can enjoy full smart control of your AeroSpeaker—from adjusting airflow and lighting, to selecting healing sound presets and monitoring real-time air quality. You can also control the device remotely from anywhere via Wi‑Fi. In addition, AeroSpeaker supports ThinQ UP, LG’s product upgrade feature that delivers new capabilities over time. When a new upgrade is available, the “UP” light on your AeroSpeaker will illuminate, and you’ll receive a notification through the ThinQ app.

 

*The product upgrade feature is available only for devices registered in the LG ThinQ app.

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    19.8

  • Power input (W)

    46

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220~240V / 50Hz

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

    No

  • CADR (CMH)

    154

  • CADR (CMM)

    2.57

  • Color

    Essence White

  • Energy Grade

    -

  • Exterior Design

    Round Type

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    44 / 21

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Clean

    Yes

  • Particle Density Display

    No

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    No

  • Sensor

    Dust (PM1.0)

  • Sleep Mode

    No

  • Sleep Timer

    No

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

  • UVnano

    Yes

  • Fan Mode / Purification Steps

    6 steps (OFF/Auto/Low/Middle/High/Sleep

  • Filter Replacement Alarm

    Yes

  • Mood Lighting

    Yes

  • Standby Power(Below 1W)

    No

  • Wireless Charging Function

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • AQI Status / Report

    Yes

  • Filter Life Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Auto On / Off

    Yes

FILTER

  • Air Purifier Filter

    Aero Series V Filter X 1 EA

  • Filter Grade

    H13

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    9.9

  • Weight_Shipping (kg)

    12.7

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    426 x 603 x 426

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    565 x 585 x 447

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

  • [ST11]BAF Certification

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2026-01

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    AS20GSHU0.AHK

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