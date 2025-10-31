LG PuriCare™ Aerospeaker (Cream White) Made in Korea

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

1)Bass Enhancement Algorithm

-Test Conditions : an Anechoic Room 1M (Input : Bluetooth)

-Test Result : Automatically enhances bass levels when volume level is low

(Even at low volumes, the bass is enhanced with a consistent balance for audibility)

-The sound may vary depending on the sound source.

-Basic controls (e.g., volume and track forward/back) are available via the product’s physical buttons; for full access to speaker-related settings and features, please use the LG ThinQ application.

-When using the LG ThinQ application for speaker control, a stable Wi-Fi connection environment is required.

2) Aero V Filter

[Traps 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01µm]

-Test date : '25. 01.31

-Test Agency : Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test product : AS065-Series

-Test conditions: Chamber volume – 30.0㎥; temperature – 23.0 ± 3.0 °C; humidity – 50.0 ± 10 % R.H.; operating mode – Stage 3(High)

-Test method: Following SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Annex A for indoor air cleaners, potassium chloride (KCl) particles with a diameter of 0.01㎛ were generated and stabilized. The air purifier was operated until the dust removal efficiency dropped to 99.999% or more over a continuous 4-hour period, measuring the reduction rate.

-Test result: Achieved 99.999% removal after operating for 35 minutes and 45 seconds or longer.-Results may differ in actual usage environments.

[Removal and deodorization of 5 major harmful gases]

-Test date: '25.02.11

-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test subject: AS065****

-Test conditions: Conducted under the following air environment conditions:

a) Temperature: 21 ± 1.1°C

b) Relative humidity: 45 ± 5%

c) Fine dust and gas concentration: Below indoor environment standards under the

Public Health Control Act.

-Test result: Met the Korea Air Cleaning Association harmful gas removal certification standard (CA Standard: B.2.2).

-Target gases:

a) Ammonia (NH₃)

b) Toluene (C₇H₈)

c) Formaldehyde (HCHO)

d) Acetic acid

e) Acetaldehyde

-Results may differ in actual usage environments.

[SO₂ and NO₂ removal]

-Test date: Feb. 20, 2025

-Testing organization: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test model: AS065****

-Test conditions: Temperature – 21 ± 1°C; humidity – 45 ± 5%; test chamber – 8.0 ± 0.5㎥

-Test method: Conducted in accordance with the Korea Air Cleaning Association indoor air cleaner test standard (SPS-KACA 002-132:2022) for SO₂ and NO₂ removal efficiency.

-Test result: NO₂: Over 92% removal after 30 minutes of operation; over 99.5% removal after 60 minutes of operation. SO₂: 31% removal after 30 minutes of operation; 56% removal after 120 minutes of operation.

-Test mode: High mode

-Results may differ in actual usage environments.

[Removes mold]

-Test date: `25.02.03~`25.02.20

-Target model: AeroSpeaker(AS065-Series)

-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:L2018., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.9±0.5℃, Humidity 49.6±1.0%, Air volume 3

-Test strain: Aspergilus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

-Test method: Reduction test for Airborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)

-Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes, 99.8%

-Results may differ in actual usage environments.

3)UVnano

-Test Date: '21.5.10~18

-Test Laboratory: Pukyong National University (TÜV Rheinland certified)

-Test Conditions: Temperature 25±3℃ / relative humidity 50±10%

-Test Subject : FS061PWHA

-Test Method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (1 hour) on the upper and lower fans.

-Test Mode: Weak

-Test Result: Staphylococcus aureus: top 99.99%, bottom 99.99% / Klebsiella pneumoniae: top 99.99%, bottom 99.99% / Staphylococcus epidermis: top 99.99%, bottom 99.99%

-Results may differ in actual usage environments.

4)LG ThinQ

-registering home appliances on LG ThinQ application requires wireless connection at home.

-In order to use LG thinQ, the 'LG thinQ' application must be installed from google play store or apple app store and connected to Wi-Fi.

-LG ThinQ app may have limited functionality on some smartphones, so make sure to check if you have the minimum requirements on your device. (android OS 9.0 and iOS 16.0 or above)

-Selecting the 9 lighting presets (including Ambient, Party, and Nature) cannot be done solely with the physical button; full access requires the LG ThinQ application.

-Since lighting presets can only be set through LG ThinQ, the feature requires a stable Wi-Fi connection environment at all times.

5)Wireless charging

-Certification Date: Feb. 28, 2025

-Certification Subject (Part/Model): AS065S*** AeroSpeaker

-Certification Body: SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd; TTA – Telecommunications4) Technology Association

-Certification Details: Qi certification (BPP, PPDE)

-Certification Conditions (Standards): Qi 1.3.3

-Certification Validity: Long-term validity

-Smartphone Wireless Charging: Supported for models compatible with wireless charging only

-BPP (Basic Power Profile): Qi standard certification for 0–5W charging

-PPDE (Proprietary Power Delivery Extension): Qi standard certification for 5–10W Samsung fast wireless charging

-Not compatible with smartwatch charging

-Wireless charging works only when your device is placed on the designated charging area of the product.

-Please make sure to position your device correctly, as charging may not work if placed outside the specified area.

-Results may differ in actual usage environments.

6)Low noise

-Test Date: '25.01.08

-Test Laboratory: Busan Technopark

-Test Subject: AS065****

-Test Conditions: Separate measurement at the Korea Air Cleaning Association noise standard point in sleep mode

-Test Method: Measurements taken at a distance of 1 meter from the front, rear, left, right, and top center of the product, then averaged

-Test Result: Average 19.7dB (Front: 19.8dB, Rear: 19.9dB, Right: 20.0dB, Left: 19.8dB, Top: 19.0dB)

-Test mode: Sleep mode

-Results may differ in actual usage environments.