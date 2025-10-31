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LG PuriCare™ AeroMini Air Purifier Accessory Set

LG PuriCare™ AeroMini Air Purifier Accessory Set

PMKGAA01
Front view of LG PuriCare™ AeroMini Air Purifier Accessory Set PMKGAA01
Front view PMKGAA01.ASTD
PMKGAA01.ASTD front
PMKGAA01 left
PMKGAA01 side left
PMKGAA01 back right
PMKGAA01 left
PMKGAA01 side left
PMKGAA01 back right
PMKGAA01 left
PMKGAA01 side left
PMKGAA01 back right
Front view of LG PuriCare™ AeroMini Air Purifier Accessory Set PMKGAA01
Front view PMKGAA01.ASTD
PMKGAA01.ASTD front
PMKGAA01 left
PMKGAA01 side left
PMKGAA01 back right
PMKGAA01 left
PMKGAA01 side left
PMKGAA01 back right
PMKGAA01 left
PMKGAA01 side left
PMKGAA01 back right

Key Features

  • Mix and match accessories as you like : Leather Handle, Multi-Functional Container, Tabletop
  • Leather Handle easy to pick up the air purifier
  • Multi-Functional Container can put the flower or lightweight items
  • Tableop can put different things
More
Accessories

Style it your way

Personalize your purifier with the accessories consisting of a leather handle, a Multi-Functional Container, and a tabletop to create a look that suits your space.⁴⁾

A person carrying a mint-colored LG air purifier by its brown leather handle, showcasing its portable and compact design in a blurred home setting.
A matte black LG air purifier on a white vanity, featuring a sleek silver vase attachment with a single yellow tulip next to perfume bottles.
A cream-colored LG air purifier integrated with a round purple side table, holding a smartphone in a sunlit room near a large potted plant
A mint-green LG air purifier with a brown leather strap sits on a wooden desk next to a white cup of tea in a bright, sunlit room.
A white LG air purifier on a wooden bedside table, functioning as a decor piece with a silver vase holding two orange flowers in a sunny bedroom.
Print

All Spec

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    No

  • Weight_Shipping (kg)

    1.3

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    No

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    305 x 120 x 350

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2026-03

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    PMKGAA01.ASTD

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