26.5L Inverter Dehumidifier with Ionizer (Made in Korea)

26.5L Inverter Dehumidifier with Ionizer (Made in Korea)

LD156QSD0

26.5L Inverter Dehumidifier with Ionizer (Made in Korea)

LG LD156QSD0
GENERAL

  • Dehumidification (Liter/day) - 26.7℃/ RH60%

    15

  • Dehumidification (Liter/day) - 30℃/ RH80%

    26.5

  • Energy Efficiency Grade

    Grade 1

  • Operation Type

    Inverter Compressor

  • Water Tank Capacity (Gross)

    4

  • Refrigerant Type

    R-134a

  • Noise Level (High / Low)

    39/32

FEATURES

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Filter

    Yes

  • Panel

    Touch + LED

  • Timer

    1Hr - 8Hr

  • Water Tank Lighting

    Yes

  • Fan Type

    Sirocco

  • Fan Speed Adjust

    2

  • Automatic Shut-Off System

    Yes

  • Automatic Defrost System

    Yes

  • Low Temperature Operation (℃)

    5

  • Bucket Full Indicator

    Yes

  • Bucket Loading Direction

    Side

  • Easy-Roll Caster

    Yes

DEHUMIDIFICATION MODE

  • Smart Dry

    Yes

  • Jet Dry

    Yes

  • Silent Dry

    Yes

  • Laundry

    Yes

  • Spot Dry

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    382 x 685 x 296

  • Weight (kg)

    20.0

