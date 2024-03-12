About Cookies on This Site

344L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

M333MB17

M333MB17

344L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

Front view (close door)

A Neat Solution to Upgrade Your Kitchen

Flat door refrigerator integrated into kitchen cabinets, completing the sealess look.

Premium Design

Seamless design, well-fitting form

Hands holding a bowl filled with fresh vegetables on a table.

NatureFRESH™

Freshness delivered to your table

Comparison of frozen fruit containers without and with frost.

Total No Frost

Prime temperature, evenly spread

Fresh food-filled refrigerator with open door and 10-year warranty label of smart inverter compressor.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency 

Energy-consciousness suited to your lifestyle

Seamless Design, Well-fitting Form

Completing Your Kitchen in Sleek, Modern Fashion

Furnish your minimal kitchen with a flat-door design, snug cabinet-fitted refrigerator that can be installed right into the wall to blend in seamlessly.

Modern kitchen with a refrigerator that blends seamlessly into surrounding cabinetry, resembling a built-in model.

Available in different colors

Prime Silver

Prime Silver

Essence Matte Black

Essence Matte Black

Metal Sorbet

Metal Sorbet

Essence Black Steel

Essence Black Steel

Aerial view of refrigerator installed next to wall with zero clearance of door hinge.

Zero Clearance

Close-up of soft LED lighting, effectively distributing light throughout the refrigerator and making it easy on the eyes.

Soft LED Lighting

Close-up of square pocket handle with a sleek and minimal design.

Square Pocket Handle

NatureFRESH™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher and longer.

Bowl of fresh vegetables as if freshly harvested from a farm with the help of a refrigerator's cooling technology.

Linear cooling graph with fresh vegetables nearby, showing temperature fluctuations kept within ±0.5℃ for food freshness.

Keep Food Fresh
for up to 7 Days

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃,

locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi  on the  shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Close-up of air vents located at the front of the refrigerator, ensuring efficient and even cooling.

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

DoorCooling+™ provides faster cooling that distributes evenly to door sides. This not only keeps drinks cooler but with special air vents, allows freshness no matter where in the fridge food is placed.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).

*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

sub

Adjustable Temperatures

FRESHConverter™ retains the right temperature for each item or food group such as meat, fish, and vegetables.

Close-up of meat-filled fresh converter, set at proper temperature for meat among meat, fish, and vegetables options.

A Blast of Cold Air in an Instant

Express Cool refreshes and retains freshness with a speedy, powerful blast of cold air.

Close-up of the express cool button located at the top of the refrigerator.

No-frost freezer with even cooling and circulated cold air to keep food fresh in all corners.

Fresher and Easier with Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost maintains freshness with Multi Air Flow in every corner. It frees you from having to remove frost manually.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency

Efficient Cooling and Energy Use

Smart Inverter Compressor™ adjusts motor speed to cool efficiently while saving energy consumption and guarantees lasting performance with its 10-year warranty.

Refrigerator with efficient cooling system by smart inverter compressor and 10-year warranty label of compressor.

*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

FAQ

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, as a good rule of thumb: the LG Bottom/Top Freezer models (208 - 384L) suffices for a small household of 1-2 people; French Door Fridge models (464 - 508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend capacious LG Side by Side or InstaView Door-in-Door™ models (625 - 705L). Side by Side models provide extra width for storing trays, platters, and etc. Since we at LG wish for every customer to find the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, we offer a selection of sizes per range. 

Q.

Is a double door fridge useful?

A.

Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used sections. 

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely. 

Q.

What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?

A.

Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, then condenses into water, which immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt the ice, automatically preventing frost buildup.

Print

All Spec

