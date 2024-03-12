We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
617L Side by Side Refrigerator - GC-M237JSQN
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Refrigerator Type
Side by Side
-
Compressor
Linear Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A+
-
Body Finish
Stainless Steel VCM
-
Refrigent
R600a
NET CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
617
-
Freezer
217
-
Refrigerator
400
FEATURES
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
External LED Contorl Panel
LED 88 Touch White
-
Digital Temperature Sensors
5
-
Bioshield™
Yes
-
Interior LED Light
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelves
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Moist Balance™ Crisper
Yes
-
Vacuum Fresh
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (W*H*D, mm)
912*1790*727
-
Dimension with door handle (W*H*D, mm)
912*1790*727
-
Weight (kg)
126
