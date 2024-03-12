We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
626L Side By Side Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor
SUMMARY
All Spec
BASIC INFORMATION
-
Model
S640S12A
-
Series
Side by Side
-
Name
626L Side by Side Refrigerator
NET CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
626
-
Refrigerator
406
-
Freezer
220
GROSS CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
687
-
Refrigerator
422
-
Freezer
265
COOLING SYSTEM
-
Type
Side by Side
-
Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Cooling System
No Frost
DESIGN
-
Color
Noble Steel
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
GENERAL FEATURE
-
Digital Sensors
6
-
Express Cool
Yes
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelf
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf
4
-
Door Basket
4 (incl. Dairy Corner)
-
Moist Balance Crisper
1
-
Vegetable Box
1
-
Egg Tray
Yes
-
Interior Lamp
LED
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf
4
-
Door Basket
4
-
Ice Maker
Yes
STANDARD
-
Energy Efficiency
Grade 1
-
Refrigerant
R600a
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
912 x 1790 x 738
-
Weight (kg)
108
*NOTE
-
10 years warranty on Compressor
This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.