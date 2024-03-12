GN-B202SQBB

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
184L Top Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor
*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
The video shown for illustration purpose only. The product in the video may vary due to each country or region.
* The picture above is for reference only. The real object should be considered as final.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1400 x 585
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
Grade 1
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
Grade 1
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Express Cool
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1400 x 585
-
Product Weight (kg)
40
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
3 (Include Egg Tray)
-
Refrigerator Light
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
GN-B202SQBB
184L Top Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor