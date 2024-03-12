About Cookies on This Site

306L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator - M312MC13

M312MC13

306L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator - M312MC13

The top half of the refrigerator is shown with the door open. Inside, the shelves are filled with produce and drinks and a gust of wind comes down from the top to cool off the food.
DoorCooling⁺™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on LG internal test results of comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling⁺™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling⁺™ model (GBP32SWLZN). *The result may vary in actual usage.

*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product. *DoorCooling⁺™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Fresh and vibrant vegetables are shown inside the vegetable crisper drawer.
Moist Balance Crisper™

Lock in the Moisture for the Taste of Crisp

A lattice-patterned box cover keeps fruits and veggies crisp by maintaining the ideal moisture level.
A refrigerator is shown blending with the shelving in the kitchen. The bottom half of the refrigerator is open and filled with produce. A neon square with arrows is shown around the edge of the refrigerator space to show there is more space inside.
306L Large Capacity

Large Capacity in Compact Size

Enjoy your groceries inside a fridge that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*Net Capacity

Square Pocket Handle

Elegant & Practical Minimalism

Reversible Door*

Install the door way left or right

*Door reversal must be done by an authorized installer or service person. If it is not, the doors will not be covered by the warranty. Service charges may occur. Contact the merchant for details.

A hand holds a phone facing the front with a refrigerator in the background. The screen of the phone shows the Smart Diagnosis app for maintenance alerts.
Smart Diagnosis™

Keep You a Step Ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts .

*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ™application. (NFC function is not operated in iOS) *Search for the LG ThinQ application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on a smart phone. Follow instructions to download and install the application. *The appliance supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks only. To check your network frequency, contact your Internet service provider or refer to your wireless router manual. *For the detail, please refer to owner's manual.

SUMMARY

Refrigerator Capacity
202 L
Freezer Capacity
104 L
Dimension (mm)
595 x 1720 x 682
Warranty
3-year Manufacturer, 10-year Smart Inverter Compressor*

All Spec

BASIC INFORMATION

  • Series

    Bottom Freezer

  • Name

    306L 2-Doors Refrigerator

NET CAPACITY(L)

  • Total

    306

  • Refrigerator

    202

  • Freezer

    104

GROSS CAPACITY(L)

  • Total

    335

  • Refrigerator

    212

  • Freezer

    123

COOLING SYSTEM

  • Type

    2-Doors Bottom Freezer

  • Compressor

    Inverter Compressor

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

DESIGN

  • Color

    Matte Black

  • Controller Panel

    Inner LED

  • Handle Type

    HORIZONTAL-POCKET

  • Interchangeable Door Hinge

    Yes*

GENERAL FEATURE

  • Digital Sensors

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

  • DoorCooling⁺™

    Yes

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Tempered Glass Shelf

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf

    2

  • Door Basket

    3

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    1

  • Egg Tray

    Yes

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer

    3

  • Ice Maker

    Yes

STANDARD

  • Energy Efficiency

    Grade 1

  • Refrigerant

    R600a

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

    595 x 1720 x 682

  • Weight (kg)

    64

NOTE

  • *

    Advance notification is required

*NOTE

  • 10 years warranty on Compressor

    This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

