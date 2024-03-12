We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
341L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1720 x 682
-
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Inner LED
-
Express Cool
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
-
Product Weight (kg)
64
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
PERFORMANCE
-
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
3
-
Refrigerator Light
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
3
-
