About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
451L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor

Specs

Reviews

Support

451L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor

M479MCB

451L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor

SUMMARY

Print
Refrigerator Capacity
329 L
Freezer Capacity
122 L
Dimension (mm)
700 x 1850 x 700
Warranty
3-year Full machine, 10-year Inverter Linear Compressor*

All Spec

BASIC INFORMATION

  • Model

    M479MCB

  • Series

    Bottom Freezer

  • Name

    451L 2-Doors Refrigerator

NET CAPACITY(L)

  • Total

    451

  • Refrigerator

    329

  • Freezer

    122

GROSS CAPACITY(L)

  • Total

    500

  • Refrigerator

    345

  • Freezer

    155

COOLING SYSTEM

  • Type

    2-Doors Bottom Freezer

  • Compressor

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

DESIGN

  • Color

    Matt Black

  • Handle Type

    HORIZONTAL-POCKET

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Tempered Glass Shelf

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf

    1

  • Door Basket

    6

  • FRESHBalancer™

    1

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    1

  • Egg Tray

    Yes

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Ice Maker

    Twist

STANDARD

  • Energy Efficiency

    Grade 1

  • Refrigerant

    R600a

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

    700 x 1850 x 700

  • Weight (kg)

    80

*NOTE

  • 10 years warranty on Compressor

    This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Our Picks for You 