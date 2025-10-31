About Cookies on This Site

187L Top Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

187L Top Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

B205MEPBIF
front view of B205MEPBIF
frontallopen-food
frontall open
left side
humidity-controller
drawer2
drawer1
moist-balance
inside-topview
essencematteblack-10-door
right side
side
back
Key Features

  • Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Big Size Veggie Box
  • Moist Balance Crisper™
  • Multi Air Flow
  • LED Lighting
More
LG refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor, silver, 36% more energy efficient, -2dB noise reduction, 10-year warranty.

Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor

LG's intelligent Smart Inverter Compressor is an energy expert, adjusting cooling power based on quantities of stored food and the inside and outside temperature of the refrigerator. The Smart Inverter Compressor also generates less noise, making your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy. Backed by a 10 years warranty!

*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Refrigerator drawer labeled LG Veggie Box, filled with colorful fruits and vegetables, offering 8% more space, up to 20L.

Big Size
Veggie Box

The roomier vegetable
drawer offers a whole
28 liters of storage space.
You can load up on plenty of produce
with just one trip to the store and have
lots of room to keep it all fresh in the fridge.
The LG refrigerator's Moist Balance Crisper and Fresh Zone maintain food freshness better than conventional crispers.

Moist Balance Crisper™

The Moist Balance Crisper™ maintains an optimal level of moisture in the vegetable drawer. It ensures freshness longer, preventing frequent trips
to the grocery store.
Multi Air Flow<br>3

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and
circulate cool air to every corner of the
refrigerator, ensuring that each and every
food item is properly cooled.

The video shown for illustration purpose only. The product in the video may vary due to each country or region.

Stainless steel LG refrigerator with an open door, brightly lit interior, and multiple shelves, in a dark room.

LED Lighting

LED lighting is more energy efficient and lasts longer than conventional bulbs. Top-mounted lights make even fully loaded refrigerators up to 2.5 times brighter compared to the other conventional ones.

* The picture above is for reference only. The real object should be considered as final.

Print

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1400 x 585

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Freeze

    No

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1400 x 585

  • Product Weight (kg)

    39

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    43

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Cleaning Time

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    236

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2 Full + 1 Half

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

What people are saying

