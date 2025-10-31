We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
187L Top Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1400 x 585
BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
No
Express Freeze
No
Express Cool
No
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1400 x 585
Product Weight (kg)
39
Packing Weight (kg)
43
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Door-in-Door
No
Cleaning Time
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
Door (Material)
PCM
Finish (Door)
Essence Matte Black
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
236
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2 Full + 1 Half
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
Fresh 0 Zone
No
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
Smart Diagnosis
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual
Normal Ice Tray
