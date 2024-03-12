Write a Review at Fortress eShop toGet a HK$25 e-Cash Coffee Voucher

Terms and Conditions:



1. This promotion is only valid between 1 April and 30 June 2021.



2. Quota for Pacific Coffee HK$25 e-Cash Voucher is 500 , it is only available whilst stock lasts. Winners will be notified by email from LGEHK within one month upon information submissions.



3. If the delivery of Gift is failed when LGEHK processes the redemption due to invalid email address provided by the client during registration, the redemption will be cancelled at LGEHK’s sole discretion without prior notice. The LGEHK will not accept any liability in relation to any loss incurred by a client arising out of the unsuccessful redemption.



4. The Gift is issued by Pacific Coffee Company Ltd. and can be redeemable at all Pacific Coffee in Hong Kong. Please refer to Terms & Conditions of Voucher.



5. There isn’t limitation on review submissions per person, however each person can only submit one review on each product .



6. This Gift may not be cashed or exchanged for credits or other gifts.



7. LGEHK reserves the rights of rejecting redemption offers of client if the client redeems the offers by illegal, invalid, unrealistic or improper means.



8. LGEHK shall not be responsible for personal injury, death, loss, damage or responsibility caused by the Promotion or promotional offer (whether it is caused directly, indirectly or by other reasons) including, but not limited to, loss, damage or responsibility caused by loss in revenue, profit or reputation, any mistakes in opportunity calculation, any improper operation of a computer, communication or devices, any insufficiency or defects in the service provided by third party, or any loss of notification due to postage errors, regardless of whether LGEHK has been notified of the possibility of such loss, damage or responsibility.



9. LGEHK reserves the right of doing the below anytime, when necessary, regardless of whether it has made notification or provided relevant reasons:

-Make revisions, cancellations or supplements to the Promotion or the Terms and Conditions;

-Exchange or replace the offer with items of similar value; and/or

- Cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion



10. Any cases of suspected or verified fraud and/or misuse related to the participation of the Promotion and/or redemption of the promotional offer may cause immediate cancellation and/or suspension of the promotional offer entitlement of clients.



11. In case of disputes related to the promotional activity (including but not limited to the redemption system), LGEHK shall have absolute and final discretion, which shall be fully agreed and followed by all participants



12. Gifts are based on the actual items. Promotional pictures are for reference only. Winners may not raise objections.



13. LGEHK will not re-issue or provide proof for redeemed Gifts in case of loss or theft, nor will LGEHK compensate for such matters.



14. The personal data provided by the clients shall be kept confidential.



15. The Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the Law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. All disputes arising out of or in connection to the Terms and Conditions shall be resolved by Hong Kong Courts.



16. Should there be any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall prevail.